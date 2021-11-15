The all-new Redmi Note 11 series was showcased in China on Tuesday, October 28 and reports now indicate that the vanilla model Redmi Note 11 might arrive in India next month. The phone was launched with a 90Hz display, MediaTek 810 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, MIUI 12.5 based Android 11, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 series debuted in the Chinese market in October with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, a hole-punch display design, and 5G connectivity. However, this phone is yet to be launched in India and the global market. The new report claims that the company could launch these new-generation budget phones in the global market, including Vietnam, with different designs and processors. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G might launch in India on 30 November: Report

Redmi Note 11 is expected to launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G, while Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to launch as Xiaomi 11i, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus might come as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. According to a Vietnamese news website, The Pixel, the new Redmi series will be launched globally in Q1 2022. Also Read - Waiting for Redmi Note 11? This is when it could launch in India

The Pixel reported that the Redmi Note 11 lineup could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips over MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. However, it is not clear why the company will replace the MediaTek Dimensity processor with a Snapdragon for the Redmi Note 11 series in the global and Vietnam markets. However, while writing this story, there’s no official information on the specifications and features of the global variant of the smartphones. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 likely to release as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, but when is the launch?

As per previous leaks, apart from the change in the moniker, the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 series were expected to be similar to the Chinese variant for India. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi will play around with India’s Redmi Note 11 5G series.

As per 91 Mobiles, the company could launch this upcoming smartphone in India on November 30 with Dimensity 810 SoC, pack up to 8GB RAM, and house a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11 series specifications (Chinese)

Redmi Note 11 is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus work on MediaTek Dimension 920 chipset. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus offers 120W fast charging and also has a 108MP camera setup. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro is equipped with 67W fast charging and a 108MP primary camera.