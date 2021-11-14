Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and offers up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro lens, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. It comes with an 8 megapixel selfie camera. Redmi Note 10T 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 22.5 W fast charging. The smartphone will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Redmi has launched three models of its Redmi Note 11 series in China including Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. A report by 91Mobiles revealed that Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to debut in India on November 30. The report further suggests that it is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor unlike other models in the series that are powered by Snapdragon chipset.

Notably, the smartphone will succeed the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in India in July this year at a starting price of Rs 14,999. It is also expected that Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will also debut in India soon but under the Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge monikers, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G expected specifications

Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display (2400 x 1080 pixels resolution) that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It might also come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W charging. Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to run on Android 11 out of the box. It is likely to come in three storage variants that include 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

In terms of photography, the smartphone might come with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it might feature a 16-megapixel sensor.

In terms of colours, Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be available in Stardust White, Matte Black, and Aquamarine Blue colour variants.

For the unaware, the Redmi Note 11 is already announced as Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global markets. Probably, that’s why the company plans to repackage the global version of the Redmi Note 11.

Redmi Note 11 specifications (Chinese version)

The Chinese version of the Redmi Note 11 comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor coupled with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with support for 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support, and much more.