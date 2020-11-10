Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 7 - Latest Compare | BGR India

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 smartphone recently. The Realme 7 is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Best under Rs 20,000: Top five gaming smartphones to pick this season

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max weighs 209 grams and the Realme 7 measures 196.5g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver). Meanwhile, the Realme 7 features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in 3 variants. The Realme 7 comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 6GB and 64GB will be priced Rs.16999. The price of Realme 7 of 6GB + 64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera whereas, Realme 7 has a 64MP Primary Camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, Macro lens, B&W Portrait Lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 32-megapixel in-display front Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by 5020 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on Android 10.0, MIUI 11. The Realme 7 runs on Android v10 (Q).