Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone starting at Rs.15499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy F41 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 px. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max weighs 209 grams and the Samsung Galaxy F41 measures 191 g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s - Here's Comparison with Features, Price, and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy F41 comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco M2 Pro - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 6GB and 64GB will be priced Rs.16999. The price of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6GB+64GB is of Rs.15499

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 32-megapixel in-display front camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by 5020 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on Android 10.0; MIUI 11. The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on Android v10 (Q)