Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Check Out Comparison in Price, Specs, Features, Camera, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch full- HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max weighs 209 grams and the Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213 g. Also Read - Apple begins testing foldable iPhone, release in 2022: Report

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s - Here's Comparison with Features, Price, and Specs

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 6GB and 64GB will be priced Rs.16999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 32-megapixel in-display front camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by 5020 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on Android 10.0; MIUI 11. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10.