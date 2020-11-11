Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M2 Pro - Latest Comparison | BGR India

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone recently starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco M2 Pro smartphone. The Poco M2 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco M2 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 7 - Check Out Latest Comaprison with Features, Price, and Specs

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 20:9 FHD. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro weighs 209 grams and the Poco M2 Pro measures 209g. Also Read - Poco M2 vs Poco M2 Pro - Head to Head Comparison with Specs, Price, and Other Details

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco M2 Pro both features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Poco M2 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in India, to sell Redmi phones and Mi TV models

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro of 4GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.13999. The price of Poco M2 Pro of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is of Rs.13999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera whereas, Poco M2 Pro has a 48MP 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has 16 MP Primary Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro has a 16MP front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by 5020 mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 Pro of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android v10. The Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.