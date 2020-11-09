Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro | BGR India

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 6 Pro is priced starting at Rs.17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 7 Pro - Here's The Latest Comparison with Features and Specs

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.60g along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro weighs 209 grams and the Realme 6 Pro measures 195g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Realme 6 Pro also comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro of 4GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.13999. The price of Realme 6 Pro of 8GB + 128GB (Largest available for realme 6 Pro) is of Rs.17999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera whereas, Realme 6 Pro has a 64MP Primary camera 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 12MP Telephoto lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has 16 MP Primary Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 Pro has a Dual In-display Selfie with Sony 16MP wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by 5020 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6 Pro of 4300mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android v10. The Realme 6 Pro runs on Android v10 (Q).