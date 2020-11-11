Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max | BGR India

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 7 - Head to Head Comparison with All Features and Price

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro weighs 209 grams and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max measures 209 grams. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison with all Features and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver). The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro - Here's The Latest Comparison

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro of 4GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.13999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 6GB and 64GB is of Rs.16999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has 16 MP Primary Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32-megapixel in-display front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by 5020 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 5020 mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android v10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on Android 10.0; MIUI 11.