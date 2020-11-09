Xiaomi Redmi note 9 vs Realme 6 - Comparison with all Specs | BGR India

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 smartphone starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6 smartphone recently. The Realme 6 is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Realme 6 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i - Check Out Comparison with all Features and Specs

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53″ DotDisplay with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 weighs 199g and the Realme 6 measures 191g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a MTK Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 features a Octa-core, Up to 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T Processor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is available in 3 variants. The Realme 6 also comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 of 4GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Realme 6 of 4GB +64GB RAM is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has a 48MP AI quad camera 8MP ultra wide-angle camera 2MP Macro camera 2MP depth camera main camera whereas, Realme 6 has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has 13MP In-Display Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6 of 4300mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The Realme 6 runs on Android 10 (Q).