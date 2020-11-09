Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i - Comparison with Specs | BGR India

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6i smartphone recently. The Realme 6i is priced starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Realme 6i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6 - Check Out Comparison with all Features and Specs

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53″ DotDisplay with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 weighs 199g and the Realme 6i measures 191g. Also Read - Realme 6 vs Realme 6 Pro - Check Out Latest Realme Comparison with Specs and Price

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a MTK Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T Processor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is available in 3 variants. The Realme 6i comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 and others get up to Rs 5,000 discount during 'Diwali with Mi' sale

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 of 4GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has a 48MP AI quad camera 8MP ultra wide-angle camera 2MP Macro camera 2MP depth camera main camera whereas, Realme 6i has a 48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens + main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has 13MP In-Display Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6i of 4300mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The Realme 6i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.