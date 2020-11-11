Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime - Comparison | BGR India

Xiaomi newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 on July 24, 2020 with powerful features. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime on August 6, 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 measures 199g while Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime measures 198 g. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i - Check Out Comparison with all Features and Specs

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is 6.53″ DotDisplay, whereas, the screen size of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has a screen resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9 while Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 of 4GB + 64GB will priced 11999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 4GB + 64GB is of 9999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has a 48MP AI quad camera 8MP ultra wide-angle camera 2MP Macro camera 2MP depth camera camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has 13MP In-Display Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 8 Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime both are powered by 5020mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 uses a Fast, 22.5W charger while the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime uses Fast, 18W charger.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Weight-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 measures 199g while Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime measures 198 g.

Variant-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is available in 3 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes in 2 variants.