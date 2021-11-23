Xiaomi, Reliance Jio partner to conduct 5G trials for Redmi Note 11T ahead of launch

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi India has joined hands with telecom company Reliance Jio for 5G trials. The company said that in the coming days, a 5G trial run would be done by Jio on the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone. With this, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be tested and real-time 5G testing on the device will work to find out and improve itself. Also Read - Oppo smart TV likely to launch in India in Q1 2022

Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain, while teasing Redmi Note 11 5G, has said that this device will be equipped with MediaTek’s 5G processor. Jain also said that this chip is made on a 6nm process, which will be used for the first time in any Redmi branded smartphone. Also Read - Apple patents a Notebook-like foldable device with a split screen

Together, both the companies will conduct 5G standalone lab trials where the device will be tested on all types of conditions so that the 5G experience of the users can be improved. Redmi Note 11T 5G has support for 7 bands, including SA：n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78, which provides better performance to the users. Also Read - Gujrat government offering farmers up to Rs 1,500 to buy a smartphone

Excited to announce that the #NextGenRacer #RedmiNote11T5G will be the 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 ever #Redmi phone with a 𝟔𝐧𝐦 chipset! 🏁 Better thermals

🏁 Better battery life

🏁 Better performance

🏁 The fastest #5G smartphone from @RedmiIndia I ❤️ #RedmiNotepic.twitter.com/hf0RizyCiB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 22, 2021

5G extension in India

The telecommunication companies Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio requested the Department of Telecom (DoT) to provide a one-year extension for 5G trials. The request for the extension came in after the permit given to the telcos will end on November 26. In lieu of this, the last deadline of trials has been extended by 6 months on behalf of the Government Department Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Recently, Bharti Airtel and Ericsson together conducted a 5G network demonstration in a rural area. The demonstration took place in Bhaipur Bramanan village on the outskirts of Delhi/NCR using a 5G trial spectrum allocated to Airtel by the Department of Telecom.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

Additionally, the company has also teased the specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G ahead of its launch. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted on Monday that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first Redmi phone to come with a 6nm chipset. Although the exact details are yet to be announced, some recent rumors suggest that the chipset in this phone could be MediaTek Dimensity 810.

There is speculation about the Redmi Note 11T 5G phone that it will be an Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11, which was launched in China last month.