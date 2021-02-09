We expect Xiaomi to add other old devices to the list once the rollout begins. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi at its Mi 11 global launch event revealed MIUI 12.5 global rollout details. It stated that the new Android skin will be rolled out in a staged manner to select devices, globally. Here we will be taking a look at what the new update will offer to Xiaomi smartphone users along with a list of smartphones and when they will be getting the update. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch with 4K display, 30W stereo speaker system launched

What will the MIUI 12.5 update offer?

MIUI 12.5 will bring a number of visual and functional tweaks to Xiaomi branded smartphones. These will include more responsive gestures, clipboard controls and better permissions management. The company is also claiming that its new Android skin will be comparatively lighter than MIUI 12 and will also be much more power-efficient. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 could launch in India on February 10, hints Manu Kumar Jain

Which smartphones will get the MIUI 12.5 update?

Xiaomi has revealed that it will initially be rolling out its MIUI 12.5 global ROM to 16 of its smartphones. These will include: Also Read - Redmi K40 with dual stereo speakers to launch on February 25

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 11

Mi 10 Lite 5G

Mi 10T Lite

Mi Note 10 Pro

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9

When will your smartphone get the update?

The company has announced that all of the initially announced smartphones will get the update in two rollout waves. The first wave will kick off in Q2 2021, which will include the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and the new Mi 11.

The second wave will start in late Q2 2021, which will include 11 devices. These devices will include Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9T, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi 9.

We expect Xiaomi to add other older devices to the list once the rollout begins. Xiaomi has done the same with earlier MIUI rollouts also.