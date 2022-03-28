comscore Xiaomi set to launch a new Redmi Note smartphone globally tomorrow
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi set to launch a new Redmi Note smartphone globally tomorrow
News

Xiaomi set to launch a new Redmi Note smartphone globally tomorrow

Mobiles

Xiaomi to showcase a new Redmi Note series smartphone tomorrow, reports suggest Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to likely debut at the global stage.

Redmi Note series phone launch

Xiaomi is prepping to launch a new Redmi smartphone globally on Tuesday. Reports indicate that the brand might add a new handset to its popular Redmi Note 11 lineup. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro series goes on sale in India today on Amazon: Sale offers, pricing

Xiaomi in its official Twitter handle confirmed that it will bring a new Redmi Note 11 series smartphone at the global stage. The virtual event will take place on March 29 at 8 PM GMT+ 8 (5:30 PM IST). The brand making a usual mention said that the upcoming Redmi phone will be the ultimate and most powerful in the Note series. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro 2022, Redmi Max 100 Smart TV launched: Price, specs

We’re back! The ultimate Redmi Note is coming your way! Only at the #RedmiNote11Series Global Launch March 2022,” Xiaomi tweeted. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

As per reports, the brand could likely showcase Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was initially launched in China last year. The two smartphones Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro already made their global debut, with only the Pro+ left to join the series.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications (rumoured)

While the two global models of the Redmi Note 11 series had different specs compared to the Chinese counterparts, it remains to be seen if Xiaomi would apply the same strategy to Redmi Note 11 Pro+. As per Xiaomiui’s tweet spotted by Gadgets360, the phone might feature an FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone might offer a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. As per reports, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ might get a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. In terms of backup, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge fast charging support. Reports also suggest the phone to equip JBL tuned speakers. Notably, the Chinese OEM introduced the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in India earlier this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 6:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report
News
Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report
Xiaomi set to launch a new Redmi smartphone globally tomorrow

Mobiles

Xiaomi set to launch a new Redmi smartphone globally tomorrow

IPL 2022: How to watch Gujarat Titan Vs Lucknow Super Giants match today

How To

IPL 2022: How to watch Gujarat Titan Vs Lucknow Super Giants match today

Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription

Telecom

Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription

Highlights of the first-ever metaverse fashion show: Check pictures

Photo Gallery

Highlights of the first-ever metaverse fashion show: Check pictures

First-ever Metaverse Fashion Week brings big brands on virtual runway

Photo Gallery

First-ever Metaverse Fashion Week brings big brands on virtual runway

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription

Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services

Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi set to launch a new Redmi smartphone globally tomorrow

Mobiles

Xiaomi set to launch a new Redmi smartphone globally tomorrow
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G goes on sale in India on Amazon, Mi.com

Deals

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G goes on sale in India on Amazon, Mi.com
RedmiBook Pro 2022, Redmi Max 100 Smart TV launched: Price, specs

News

RedmiBook Pro 2022, Redmi Max 100 Smart TV launched: Price, specs
Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Redmi 10 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, dual cameras launched starting at Rs 10,999

Mobiles

Redmi 10 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, dual cameras launched starting at Rs 10,999

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI टूर्नामेंट (BMOC) की रजिस्ट्रेशन डेट बढ़ी आगे, जानें कब तक है रजिस्टर करने का मौका

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ ग्लोबल मार्केट में कल 29 मार्च को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire MAX में हो रही वाउचर की बारिश, जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री Diamond Royale Voucher

Oneplus Pad की भारत में इतनी होगी कीमत, जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tata से लेकर BMW तक, 1 अप्रैल से इतनी महंगी हो जाएंगी कारें

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report
News
Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription

Telecom

Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription
Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services

News

Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services
Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report

Electric Vehicle

Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers