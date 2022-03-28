Xiaomi set to launch a new Redmi Note smartphone globally tomorrow

Xiaomi is prepping to launch a new Redmi smartphone globally on Tuesday. Reports indicate that the brand might add a new handset to its popular Redmi Note 11 lineup. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro series goes on sale in India today on Amazon: Sale offers, pricing

Xiaomi in its official Twitter handle confirmed that it will bring a new Redmi Note 11 series smartphone at the global stage. The virtual event will take place on March 29 at 8 PM GMT+ 8 (5:30 PM IST). The brand making a usual mention said that the upcoming Redmi phone will be the ultimate and most powerful in the Note series. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro 2022, Redmi Max 100 Smart TV launched: Price, specs

We’re back! The ultimate Redmi Note is coming your way! Only at the #RedmiNote11Series Global Launch March 2022,” Xiaomi tweeted. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

As per reports, the brand could likely showcase Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was initially launched in China last year. The two smartphones Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro already made their global debut, with only the Pro+ left to join the series.

We’re back! The ultimate Redmi Note is coming your way! Only at the #RedmiNote11Series Global Launch March 2022. Mark your calendar👇

20:00 (GMT+8) on March 29th, 2022. #RiseToTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/8x28659iaU — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 25, 2022

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications (rumoured)

While the two global models of the Redmi Note 11 series had different specs compared to the Chinese counterparts, it remains to be seen if Xiaomi would apply the same strategy to Redmi Note 11 Pro+. As per Xiaomiui’s tweet spotted by Gadgets360, the phone might feature an FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone might offer a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. As per reports, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ might get a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. In terms of backup, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge fast charging support. Reports also suggest the phone to equip JBL tuned speakers. Notably, the Chinese OEM introduced the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in India earlier this year.