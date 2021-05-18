Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for its Mi 10 Youth Edition, which launched in April last year. MIUI 12.5 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s Android skin, and it brings a number of improvements over MIUI 12. Also Read - Best 5 Smart TV under Rs 25,000 to buy in India 2021

MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 10 Youth Edition comes with the build number V12.5.2.0.RJVCNXM, and is categorised as a 'Stable Beta' version. This means that the version is being rolled out in batches for a select few users, so as to iron out all the bugs and issues, ahead of the public rollout.

To recall, Mi 10 Youth Edition is a China-exclusive device, which means that there is no other regional MIUI build for this headset. Due to which we can see the company rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update soon.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth sports a 6.57-inch Pentile AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ format. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,160mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Other features include NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res Audio and 0.91cc speakers.

On the camera front, the device features a28-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50x telephoto zoom camera, a 120-degree wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.