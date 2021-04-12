Xiaomi tablets with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8-series chipset likely under works

Xiaomi-designed tablets were expected to debut alongside the Mi MIX Fold last month but that didn’t see the light of the day. Latest reports, however, now suggest that the Chinese brand might re-enter the tablet segment with three new products. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi X series launching in India on April 23 alongside Mi 11 phones

As per a Twitter account by the name @xiaomiui, Xiaomi is likely planning to bring three new tablets with the Snapdragon 8-series platform. The tweet first spotted by GizmoChina reveals that the alleged Xiaomi tablets are codenamed "Enuma", "Elish", and "Nabu" and have model numbers K81, K81A, and K82 respectively. The tablets with codename "Enuma" and "Elish" are said to feature Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Nabu could likely equip a Snapdragon 860 chipset. Further, the tablet with model number K81 (Nabu) is tipped to be the cheapest among the three.

As for the rest of the specs, the upcoming Xiaomi tablet series is rumoured to feature IPS displays with a resolution of 2,560 x 800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays will likely have a 410nits peak brightness level. The source further cites that the tablet codenamed "Enuma" could get a 48-megapixel primary rear camera while the other two tablets will have a 12-megapixel primary rear camera. All three models are said to feature four camera sensors- an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. The tablets are also said to carry NFC, quad speakers, and have wireless, ultra-fast charging support. The three tablets are speculated to debut under the Mi Pad lineup.

📲 All Leaked Xiaomi Tablets in one table. I mentioned the battery capacity in the previous post but it was wrong information, sorry. K81 and K81A is ENUMA and ELISH. Both are tablet.
— Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) April 11, 2021

Although the global tablet market is shrinking, the manufacturers don’t seem to abandon the segment out in the dust yet. While Huawei still holds a good market share in the home town, its rival Lenovo and Xiaomi are trying to catch up the ladder in China. As per reports, both Chinese OEMs have a bunch of tablet launches ‘lined up’ for this year.

Meanwhile in India, Xiaomi is gearing up to bring it’s recently launched Mi 11 series smartphones for the user-base. The company has also announced its plan to unveil its new Mi X flagship series in the country on April 23. While Xiaomi hasn’t provided any specifics, reports, however, speculate that the new Mi X-series could include the rebadged version of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro as Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro.