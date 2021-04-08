Xiaomi to launch 3 phones with Snapdragon 870 chipset: Report

Xiaomi has actively been expanding its premium device prortfolio in India. Now the company is looking to launch three new smartphones, this year, which are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset according to a report by GizmoChina. Also Read - Flipkart TV Days Sale: A look at discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs and more

To recall, the company recently launched its Mi 10S and Redmi K40 smartphones that come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC is a 7nm chipset and appears to be an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It features the Kryo 585 CPU which has its prime core clocked at 3.2GHz, 100 megaHertz more than that of the Snapdragon 865 Plus's prime core. The SD870 SoC is bundled with the Adreno 650 GPU and the Snapdragon X55 5G modem that brings support for mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. It also has support for Bluetooth 5.2, support for Wi-Fi 6 and Quick Charge 4+.

It seems that the existence of the Snapdragon 870 SoC is due to manufacturers’ demand for a new chipset for more affordable flagships that cost significantly less than premium phones. Basically, it is a chipset for flagship killers, the report said. More information about those devices is not yet known.

Recently, another Chinese smartphone player Vivo launched ‘X60 Pro’ that comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.