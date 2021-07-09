Xiaomi to launch 67W charger in India, will support laptops too

A few months ago, Xiaomi announced the Mi 11 Ultra with some of the highest-end components. The phone features a 5000mAh capacity battery and Xiaomi debuted its fastest 67W fast charging on this one as well. However, at the time, Xiaomi was only shipping a 55W charger due to regulations and assured bringing the 67W charger soon. The company is now fulfilling that assurance. Also Read - Xiaomi could be the first brand to introduce a 200MP smartphone

Via its social media channels, Xiaomi India has confirmed bringing the 67W Sonic Charge adapter to the market. The teaser shows a familiar large brick doing high speeds of charging. Xiaomi says that the adapter is compact and even comes with a USB-C cable. The price will be revealed soon. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch confirmed by Xiaomi

Xiaomi 67W Sonic Charge coming soon

The 67W Sonic Charge solution will charge the Mi 11 Ultra at its full speeds. However, Xiaomi says that the adapter also supports other high-powered devices such as laptops and tablets. Hence, if you have a laptop that supports 65W charging, this Sonic charge adapter can be of help. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sells at lowest-ever price on Amazon today: Grab the deal

The charger also supports the Quick Charge 3 format, which means most compatible Android smartphones from other manufacturers can also charge at higher speeds. Xiaomi is bundling a USB-C to USB-A cable in the package as well.

This, however, is not all from Xiaomi. The company had previously showcased its faster 120W charging system for smartphones that promised a full top-up in under 17 minutes. More recently, the 200W HyperCharge system managed to fully charge a 4000mAh capacity battery in less than 8 minutes.

Xiaomi also started selling the Mi 11 Ultra recently in India under limited-time sales. The phone costs Rs 69,990 and counts as one of the best smartphone cameras. It relies on a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a WQHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery.

The cameras on the rear consist of three high-end sensors. The main camera consists of a 50-megapixel sensor with a 1/1.12-inch sensor. This is accompanied by a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom. Xiaomi has also baked a small 1.1-inch OLED display alongside these cameras to let users use them as a monitor for selfies.