News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in December: Report

Mobiles

The new MIUI 13 custom ROM will be based on Android 12. However, some of the older devices will also get the MIUI 13 which will be based on Android 11

Xiaomi might soon launch the stable MIUI 13 update for eligible devices. The company is also reportedly planning to conduct an event on December 16. Along with the launch date of the new MIUI 13, a new list of devices has also surfaced indicating which smartphones will be eligible for the update down the line. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon start a self repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program in India

The company is also expected to launch the Xiaomi 12 smartphone at the launch event of MIUI 13. The new devices may become the first Xiaomi device to get MIUI 13 out of the box. Xiaomiui shared a post about the list of devices getting the update and also confirmed the launch date of the custom OS. Also Read - Poco might be planning to launch a rebranded Redmi G series laptop: Check details

The new MIUI 13 custom ROM will be based on Android 12. However, some of the older devices will also get the MIUI 13 which will be based on Android 11.The new update will bring multiple aesthetic changes as well as some new features. However, there’s not a lot of details about the UI so far. Xiaomiui shared a list of devices that will be eligible for the update. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T to Moto G31: Phones launches expected in India next week

Here are some of the devices that are eligible for the MIUI 13 update:

Redmi 9T
Redmi 9 Power
Redmi 10
Redmi 10 Prime
Redmi 9A
Redmi 9AT
Redmi 9i
Redmi 9A Sport
Redmi 9i Sport
Redmi 9C
Redmi 9C NFC
Redmi 9 (India)
Redmi 9 Activ (India)
Redmi 9 Prime
Redmi 9

Mi 10T
Mi 10T Pro
Mi 10i
Mi 10T Lite
Mi 11
Mi 11 Pro
Mi 11 Ultra
Mi 11i
Mi 11X Pro
Mi 11X
Mi 11 Lite
Mi 11 Lite 5G

POCO F2 Pro
POCO F3
POCO F3 GT
POCO X2
POCO X3 (India)
POCO X3 NFC
POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 GT
POCO M3
POCO M2 Pro
POCO M3 Pro 5G
POCO M4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi recently announced MIUI 12.5 Enhanced which brings several performance-related tweaks. With the update the system performance will drop by less than 5 per cent after 36 months. It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory features that will let a user keep more apps in the background.

According to the smartphone maker, the time of the Chinese launch that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced also fixed 160 system issues and over 220 system app issues.

The update also comes with all-round optimisations for the bottom framework to the top-most application layer. The optimizations are divided into four aspects–Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory, Focus Calculation, and Intelligent Balance.

  • Published Date: November 26, 2021 8:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 26, 2021 8:24 PM IST

Best Sellers