Xiaomi is reportedly going to launch a new smartphone with 120W fast charging support in India soon. This phone can be either Redmi Note 10 Pro+ or Xiaomi 11T Pro. These phones have been launched in China and Europe, respectively. Recently, tipster Mukul Sharma informed that Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme companies would launch 100 plus Watt fast charging phones in the Indian market. Also Read - Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

According to 91Mobiles, Xiaomi will debut Redmi Note 11 Pro + in India in late December or early January, but with a changed name. This device in India is reported to have a new name known as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. Although no information has been given about the launch date in the report, it is believed that it will be launched before January. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips



The Xiaomi 11T Pro phone with model number BM58 has also been spotted on the BIS certification site. This indicates that the Xiaomi 11T Pro phone may also be launched in India soon. The smartphone has also been introduced in Europe with 120W fast charging support. At present, it is not clear whether only one of these phones will be launched in India or both the phones will be offered in the Indian market.

Additionally, ahead of the official announcement, the RAM and storage configurations of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge smartphone have been revealed online. This new Xiaomi phone could be a rebadge of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which was introduced in October alongside the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro.

As per reports, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will debut in India in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone is said to come in Camo Green and Stealth Black color options.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specifications

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole design, MediaTek’s Dimension 920 processor, get a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, and a triple rear camera setup with 108 megapixels primary sensor.

The smartphone is expected to get JBL stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support along with NFC support and VC liquid cooling.

The official launch date of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to debut in December.