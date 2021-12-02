comscore Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi to soon launch Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but under a different name
News

Xiaomi to soon launch Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but under a different name

Mobiles

As per reports, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will debut in India in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone is said to come in Camo Green and Stealth Black color options.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Representational Image

Xiaomi is reportedly going to launch a new smartphone with 120W fast charging support in India soon. This phone can be either Redmi Note 10 Pro+ or Xiaomi 11T Pro. These phones have been launched in China and Europe, respectively. Recently, tipster Mukul Sharma informed that Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme companies would launch 100 plus Watt fast charging phones in the Indian market. Also Read - Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

According to 91Mobiles, Xiaomi will debut Redmi Note 11 Pro + in India in late December or early January, but with a changed name. This device in India is reported to have a new name known as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. Although no information has been given about the launch date in the report, it is believed that it will be launched before January. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips


To vote for other categories, click here Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Here’s everything we know so far

The Xiaomi 11T Pro phone with model number BM58 has also been spotted on the BIS certification site. This indicates that the Xiaomi 11T Pro phone may also be launched in India soon. The smartphone has also been introduced in Europe with 120W fast charging support. At present, it is not clear whether only one of these phones will be launched in India or both the phones will be offered in the Indian market.

Additionally, ahead of the official announcement, the RAM and storage configurations of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge smartphone have been revealed online. This new Xiaomi phone could be a rebadge of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which was introduced in October alongside the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro.

As per reports, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will debut in India in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone is said to come in Camo Green and Stealth Black color options.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specifications

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole design, MediaTek’s Dimension 920 processor, get a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, and a triple rear camera setup with 108 megapixels primary sensor.

The smartphone is expected to get JBL stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support along with NFC support and VC liquid cooling.

The official launch date of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to debut in December.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 11:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
Mobiles
Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Apps

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

Apps

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Mobiles

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Laptops

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

Mobiles

Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price
Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far

News

Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications revealed: 120W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, more

News

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications revealed: 120W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, more

हिंदी समाचार

व्हाट्सऐप हुआ सख्त! बैन किए 20 लाख से ज्यादा भारतीय अकाउंट्स, जानिए क्या है वजह

फ्री फायर में ग्रैंडमास्टर से पहले बनना होगा मास्टर, नई रैंक से बारे जरूर जाननी चाहिए ये बातें

Qualcomm ने Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 चिपसेट के बाद अब लॉन्च किया Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, जानें क्या है खास

गेम खेलने के हैं शौकीन? क्वालकॉम लाया है नया प्रोडक्ट, मिलेगा धांसू एक्सपीरियंस

फ्री फायर में Lone Wolf मोड के साथ आई नई रैंक, मगर एक ट्विस्ट के साथ

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

News

Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
Mobiles
Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Apps

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October
Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

Apps

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Mobiles

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features
Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Laptops

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers