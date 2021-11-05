Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun has announced that the company will release its next major version of MIUI, dubbed MIUI 13 before the end of this year. The new user interface will bring in multiple performance and battery optimisations along with a revamped design according to a report by GSMArena. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

Jun also said that the MIUI 13 will bring lots of changes that will greatly improve the user experience.

The update was earlier planned for the Mi MIX 4 release. However, the developers needed more time to improve the software.

Lei Jun also noted that the recently announced MIUI 12.5’s battery optimisations is contributing to the Redmi Note 11 Pro battery life.

The company announced MIUI 12.5 Enhanced brings several performance-related tweaks. With the update the system performance will drop by less than 5 per cent after 36 months. It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory features that will let a user keep more apps in the background.

According to the smartphone maker, the time of the Chinese launch that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced also fixed 160 system issues and over 220 system app issues.

The update also comes with all-round optimisations for the bottom framework to the top-most application layer. The optimizations are divided into four aspects–Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory, Focus Calculation, and Intelligent Balance.

(With IANS inputs)