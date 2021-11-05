comscore Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations is underway
News

Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations is underway

Mobiles

Xiaomi has announced that it will be releasing its next-gen MIUI 13 Android skin by the end of 2021. Here's everything we know about it.

  • Published: November 5, 2021 2:48 PM IST
Redmi Note 10T 5G

(Representational Image)

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun has announced that the company will release its next major version of MIUI, dubbed MIUI 13 before the end of this year. The new user interface will bring in multiple performance and battery optimisations along with a revamped design according to a report by GSMArena. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

Jun also said that the MIUI 13 will bring lots of changes that will greatly improve the user experience. Also Read - Top smart home gadgets under Rs 3,000 to buy this Diwali: Realme Smart Cam 360°, Mi LED smart bulb and more

The update was earlier planned for the Mi MIX 4 release. However, the developers needed more time to improve the software. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 likely to release as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, but when is the launch?

Lei Jun also noted that the recently announced MIUI 12.5’s battery optimisations is contributing to the Redmi Note 11 Pro battery life.

The company announced MIUI 12.5 Enhanced brings several performance-related tweaks. With the update the system performance will drop by less than 5 per cent after 36 months. It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory features that will let a user keep more apps in the background.

According to the smartphone maker, the time of the Chinese launch that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced also fixed 160 system issues and over 220 system app issues.

The update also comes with all-round optimisations for the bottom framework to the top-most application layer. The optimizations are divided into four aspects–Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory, Focus Calculation, and Intelligent Balance.

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 5, 2021 2:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive
News
Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive
Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

Meta to continue the use of facial recognition feature for its metaverse products

News

Meta to continue the use of facial recognition feature for its metaverse products

GoPro claims that the ongoing chip shortage won't affect its holiday sales

News

GoPro claims that the ongoing chip shortage won't affect its holiday sales

Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to hide Facebook Likes and number of reactions on Facebook Posts

Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive

Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

Meta to continue the use of facial recognition feature for its metaverse products

GoPro claims that the ongoing chip shortage won't affect its holiday sales

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more
Redmi Note 11 likely to release as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, but when is the launch?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 likely to release as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, but when is the launch?
How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone

How To

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone
Redmi Smart Band Pro, Watch 2 Lite with SpO2 sensor, 5ATM water resistance announced

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro, Watch 2 Lite with SpO2 sensor, 5ATM water resistance announced
Redmi Watch 2 with a 12-days battery life launched

Wearables

Redmi Watch 2 with a 12-days battery life launched

हिंदी समाचार

2022 के शुरू में Realme पेश करेगी प्रीमियम फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या होगी कीमत

EPFO ने दी चेताबनी, कहा WhatsApp और अन्य सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर कभी शेयर नहीं करें ये डिटेल

BGMI में फेसबुक ब्राउजर लॉग-इन आज से बंद, Facebook ऐप इंस्टॉल करना हुआ जरूरी

Telegram के नए अपडेट में मिल रहे डेट बार समेत ढेरों शानदार फीचर्स, जानें कैसे करें यूज

Free Fire में इस महीने पा सकते हैं ये 5 शानदार इमोट, गेम को बनाएंगे मजेदार

Latest Videos

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands
Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?

Reviews

Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?

News

How to hide Facebook Likes and number of reactions on Facebook Posts
News
How to hide Facebook Likes and number of reactions on Facebook Posts
Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive

News

Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive
Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more
Meta to continue the use of facial recognition feature for its metaverse products

News

Meta to continue the use of facial recognition feature for its metaverse products
GoPro claims that the ongoing chip shortage won't affect its holiday sales

News

GoPro claims that the ongoing chip shortage won't affect its holiday sales

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers