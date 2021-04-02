Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra price in India tipped to be more than Rs 70,000, launch on April 23

On Thursday, April 1, Xiaomi India officially announced to bring the Mi 11 Ultra to the country. The Mi 11 Ultra is all set to launch in India on April 23. The smartphone has been released in China alongside the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11 Lite 5G earlier this week. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021

The same model is expected to hit the Indian market with the same set of specifications. But what about the price? A new report coming from Gadgets 360 suggests that the Mi 11 Ultra will be priced over Rs 70,000 in India.

As per the report a source close to the development has revealed that the India price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be over Rs 70,000. Having said that, this will definitely be the most expensive price tag that Xiaomi will put on a smartphone in India so far.

The report noted, “a person familiar with the development told Gadgets 360 that the Mi 11 Ultra will be available for purchase in the Indian market with an initial price tag of over Rs. 70,000.”

It further revealed that similar to all other flagship smartphones under the Mi series, “Xiaomi will not locally produce the Mi 11 Ultra initially and will import its early units from China.” This will surely result in some “import duty burden on the pricing of the smartphone”.

In China, the Mi 11 Ultra starts at CNY 5,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, which roughly translates to around Rs 67,000. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option comes at CNY 6,499 (translates to around Rs 72,600) and the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 78,200). In comparison, the Mi 11 Ultra has been launched in Europe with a price of EUR 1,199, which roughly translates to around Rs. 1,03,400 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

It will not be wrong to say that with the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi will aim to take on the likes of other recent flagship devices such as the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Xiaomi has been trying to foray into the premium smartphone segment since the last one year or so. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer tried hard to occupy the premium smartphone segment with the launch of the Mi 10, but did not succeed as much as expected.