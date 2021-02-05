In 2019, Vivo showed off its Apex concept portless smartphone with a dual-curved display. Xiaomi has gone a step further and unveiled a concept smartphone with a portless design and a quad-curved waterfall display. This means that the smartphone has a curved waterfall display on all four sides, including the left, right, top, and bottom edges. Xiaomi’s concept smartphone gets a port-free unibody design with the display covering the entire front panel. Also Read - Will you buy a Xiaomi smartphone for over a lakh? Xiaomi asks

“The 88-degree hyper quad-curved screen design allows visual interfaces to flow over the phone’s surface like water. Almost the entire frame of the smartphone is covered by screen, while its body carries no ports or buttons, bringing forward the futuristic unibody no-port design,” Xiaomi said in a press release. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 could cost as much as iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 globally

The company says it used a 3D bonding process to attach an 88-degree quad-curved glass panel to a flexible display. To bend the display at 88-degree on all four sides, hot bending under 800-degree Celcius high temperature and pressure was used. Also Read - Redmi K40 series could get full flagship treatment with three models at launch

According to Xiaomi, has patented 46 self-developed technologies. Further, the smartphone gets third-generation under-display cameras, wireless charging, eSIM chips, and pressure-sensitive touch sensors.

Do note that this is a concept smartphone and it looks unlikely that it will be made available more widely anytime soon.

This is not the first time we have seen Xiaomi experimenting with new display designs on its smartphones. Prior to this, Xiaomi unveiled its Mi Mix Alpha concept smartphone last year with a 5G surround display, where the entire body was covered by one display that extends from front to back.

The highlight is that the sides even and the back is wrapped in display on the Mi Mix Alpha. It uses a 108-megapixels main camera sensor on the rear along with a 20-megapixels ultra wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixels telephoto camera.

However, Xiaomi has already confirmed that due to difficulties, the Mi Mix Alpha will not make it to mass production in the future. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said in a Weibo post said that Mi Mix Alpha was essentially a research project and it attained its goal.