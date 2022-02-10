comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series up for pre-reserve in India: Check details
The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22 series is available for pre-reserve in India via Samsung India's website.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 2

Image: Samsung

Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event last night wherein it launched the much awaited Galaxy S22 series consisting of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. This series succeeds the Galaxy S21 series that was launched last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

A day after the launch of the much-awaited Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has announced that the series is up for pre-reserving in India starting February 10. Interested buyers can can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series by purchasing the Galaxy S22 Pre-reserve VIP Pass for a token amount of Rs 1,999 on Samsung India’s e-Store, www.samsung.com and Samsung Shop App. This token amount will be deducted from the total payable amount at the time of making the final payment. Samsung also said that the customers who pre-reserved a Galaxy S22 series smartphone will also get a Galaxy Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 for free. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India?

That said, the company hasn’t revealed the pricing or the exact date of availability of its newly launched Galaxy S22 series yet. Given the fact that the series is up for pre-orders in India, it should be available for sale soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. It offers a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It also features support for Samsung’s SPen stylus. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by an unnamed 4nm processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space.

On the camera front, it sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging technologies. For connectivity it has 5G, LTE, WiFi 6E, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2.

Samsung

Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphones come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MO telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front they have a 10MP selfie camera.

Both these phones are powered by an unnamed 4nm processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space and they run Android 12-based One UI 4.1. They also offer support for NFC and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 5G, LTE, WiFi Direct, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The two phones differ in screen size and battery. The Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display while the GalaxyS22 Plus comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. Both these phones feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

On the battery front, the Galaxy S22 features a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging technology while the Galaxy S22 Plus features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging technology.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 3:30 PM IST

