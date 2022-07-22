These skins will turn your Google Pixel 6a into a Ninja turtle

Google has launched the Google Pixel 6A smartphone in India at a price of Rs 43,999. The phone is already up for pre-orders and it will be up for sale in India (and globally) starting July 28. Those who have been keeping up with the details about the phone will know that Pixel 6A will be available in India in Chalk and Charcoal colour variants. If that is a bit dull and boring for you, there is a way you can light up the phone in the colours of Ninja Turtles. Before you ask, we are indeed talking about the cartoon characters that 90s kids would know about! Also Read - Google brings audio switching feature to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s what it does, how it works

Dbrand, last year, had teased Ninja Turtle themed skins for Google’s Pixel 6 series smartphones, which includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones (via The Verge). Now, as the Pixel 6A smartphone is about to go on sale, the company has announced Ninja Turtle themed skins for the three Pixel 6 series smartphones — the budget Pixel 6A, and the premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A alternatives: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, iPhone SE 2022, and more

With these new skins, Ninja Turtle enthusiasts will be able to turn their Pixel devices into characters from the popular cartoon characters — Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds Pro with 11 hours of battery launched in India at Rs 19,990

What makes the entire proposition a lucrative one is the overall design of the Pixel 6 series smartphones. The three phones have a camera module that sweeps across the back of the phone. Paint them in the right shades and you will get the headbands worn by the four Ninja Turtle characters.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Ninja Turtle skin for the Google Pixel 6A smartphone costs $24.95 or Rs 1,993. The company ships its products across the globe, so if you are a Ninja Turtle fan and you want to give your new phone a twist of fate, you can just order it on Dbrands’ website and they will ship it to your address.

Google Pixel 6A specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Google Pixel 6A features a 6.14-inch OLED Full HD+ display. It is powered by the Google’s Tensor chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. On the camera front, it comes with a 12MP dual-camera setup at the back and an 8MP front camera sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,410 mAh battery.