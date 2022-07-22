comscore These skins will turn your Google Pixel 6a into a Ninja turtle
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • You Can Turn Your Google Pixel 6a Into A Ninja Turtle Heres What You Need To Do
News

You can turn your Google Pixel 6A into a Ninja Turtle: Here’s what you need to do

Mobiles

As far as pricing is concerned, the Ninja Turtle skin for the Google Pixel 6A smartphone costs $24.95 or Rs 1,993.

Google Pixel 6A

Image: dbrand/Twitter

Google has launched the Google Pixel 6A smartphone in India at a price of Rs 43,999. The phone is already up for pre-orders and it will be up for sale in India (and globally) starting July 28. Those who have been keeping up with the details about the phone will know that Pixel 6A will be available in India in Chalk and Charcoal colour variants. If that is a bit dull and boring for you, there is a way you can light up the phone in the colours of Ninja Turtles. Before you ask, we are indeed talking about the cartoon characters that 90s kids would know about! Also Read - Google brings audio switching feature to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s what it does, how it works

Dbrand, last year, had teased Ninja Turtle themed skins for Google’s Pixel 6 series smartphones, which includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones (via The Verge). Now, as the Pixel 6A smartphone is about to go on sale, the company has announced Ninja Turtle themed skins for the three Pixel 6 series smartphones — the budget Pixel 6A, and the premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A alternatives: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, iPhone SE 2022, and more

With these new skins, Ninja Turtle enthusiasts will be able to turn their Pixel devices into characters from the popular cartoon characters — Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds Pro with 11 hours of battery launched in India at Rs 19,990

What makes the entire proposition a lucrative one is the overall design of the Pixel 6 series smartphones. The three phones have a camera module that sweeps across the back of the phone. Paint them in the right shades and you will get the headbands worn by the four Ninja Turtle characters.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Ninja Turtle skin for the Google Pixel 6A smartphone costs $24.95 or Rs 1,993. The company ships its products across the globe, so if you are a Ninja Turtle fan and you want to give your new phone a twist of fate, you can just order it on Dbrands’ website and they will ship it to your address.

Google Pixel 6A specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Google Pixel 6A features a 6.14-inch OLED Full HD+ display. It is powered by the Google’s Tensor chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. On the camera front, it comes with a 12MP dual-camera setup at the back and an 8MP front camera sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,410 mAh battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 6:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Prime Day Sale: All Phones going on sale starting tonight
Photo Gallery
Amazon Prime Day Sale: All Phones going on sale starting tonight
Mahindra s five new electric SUVs to be unveiled on August 15: Watch new teaser video

automobile

Mahindra s five new electric SUVs to be unveiled on August 15: Watch new teaser video

San Diego Comic Con 2022: Everything to expect from DC Comics

Entertainment

San Diego Comic Con 2022: Everything to expect from DC Comics

Amazon Prime Video, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus products

News

Amazon Prime Video, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus products

Poco M5 emerges on BIS, likely to be a 4G smartphone

Mobiles

Poco M5 emerges on BIS, likely to be a 4G smartphone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

These skins will turn your Google Pixel 6a into a Ninja turtle

Mahindra s five new electric SUVs to be unveiled on August 15: Watch new teaser video

San Diego Comic Con 2022: Everything to expect from DC Comics

Amazon Prime Video, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus products

Poco M5 emerges on BIS, likely to be a 4G smartphone

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review

Hands On

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

News

Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL
How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video

Features

How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video
OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999