ZTE Axon 30 5G launched with next-gen under-display camera: Price, specifications

ZTE Axon 30 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

ZTE has launched another unique looking smartphone with an under-display selfie camera, dubbed the ZTE Axon 30 5G in China. The company claims that the device comes with a “next-generation under-display camera,” due to which, it is able to provide a truly fullscreen experience. Here we will be taking a look at everything the new Axon 30 5G has to offer along with its price and availability details. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

ZTE Axon 30 5G: Price, availability details

ZTE Axon 30 5G is priced at Yuan 2,198 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 2,498 (approximately Rs 28,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option, at Yuan 2,798 (approximately Rs 32,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and at Yuan 3,098 (approximately Rs 35,400) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The top model will initially be made available at Yuan 2,998 (approximately Rs 34,300). Also Read - Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

The device is currently available in Black and Green colour options via the ZTE Mall website. Also Read - India could block China's Huawei over security concerns, says officials: Report

ZTE has also announced that it will be launching this smartphone in the global markets soon. This announcement was made via Twitter and the company’s official website. However, the company did not announce the exact launch date of the device for the global markets.

Specifications

ZTE Axon 30 5G sports a 6.92-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM expandable up to 5GB in virtual space, along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device features an independent screen display chip for accuracy by intelligent pixel enhancement and intelligent display optimisation. It comes with seven layers of “highly transparent” materials and three special processing technologies. It also comes with three eye-protection certifications.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MyOS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh with support for 55W fast charging. The device features a “triple ice cooling system,” which consists of a large VC liquid cooling plate, high power thermal gel and graphene copper-based composite material.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WiFi 6 and USB Type-C.

ZTE Axon 30 5G sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

  • Published Date: July 28, 2021 1:55 PM IST

ZTE Axon 30 5G launched with next-gen under-display camera: Price, specifications
ZTE Axon 30 5G launched with next-gen under-display camera: Price, specifications
