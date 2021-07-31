ZTE Axon 30 5G with under-display camera set to launch globally in September

ZTE Axon 30 5G will make its global debut in September. The phone was recently introduced in China for a price starting at CNY 2,198. The company now taking to Twitter confirmed the phone to arrive in global markets, although it didn’t disclose the tentative launch date. Also Read - ZTE Axon 30 5G launched with next-gen under-display camera: Price, specifications

ZTE Axon 5G global launch, expected price

ZTE Axon 5G global launch is scheduled for September, while the exact launch date isn’t known yet, reports speculate that the phone might be released in the Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East, Africa, and the European region. As for the pricing, the ZTE Axon 5G was launched in China at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs 25,000), while the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM model has been priced at CNY 3,098 (roughly Rs 35,400). Whether the OEM brings the model at a similar price in other regions remains to be seen. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

ZTE Axon 5G specifications, features

ZTE Axon 5G is touted to feature a “next-generation under-display camera.” ZTE cited that the smartphone is integrated with an independent screen display chip for accuracy by intelligent pixel enhancement and intelligent display optimisation. It has seven layers of “highly transparent” materials and three special processing technologies. The panel is said to have received three eye-protection certifications as well.

Moving to the core specs of the ZTE Axon 5G, the phone sports a 6.92-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 20.5:9 cinema-grade aspect ratio. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC at the helm is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone has memory fusion technology as well that uses free storage space to expand by up to 5GB RAM.

On the optics front, the ZTE phone offers a quad-camera array with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter upfront. The phone also gets a “triple ice cooling system” that consists of a large VC liquid cooling plate, high power thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material. It packs a 4,200mAh battery and supports 55W fast charging support.