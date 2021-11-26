ZTE has announced two new smartphones Voyage 20 Pro 5G and a limited edition Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition in China at a space-themed launch event. The highlights of Voyage 20 Pro includes its 5G connectivity, Dimensity 720 SoC and a 90 Hz AMOLED display. On the other hand, Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition comes with 18 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. As per the company, ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition is the world’s first smartphone with 18 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage.

ZTE Voyage 20 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers an FHD+ resolution of pixels. In terms of camera, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro camera. As for the battery, ZTE Voyage 20 Pro is equipped with a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 with ZTE’s MyOS11.

The smartphone is available in Cyan Ink and Dawn colour variants. As for pricing, it comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at CNY 2,198 (approx Rs 25,700). It will be available for purchase in China on December 4.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition specifications

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 144 Hz refresh rate display. It comes with 18 GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The smartphone comes in a black and golden colour variant. Buyers will also get a few accessories with the smartphone. The limited-edition box includes a carbon-fibre case, ZTE TWS earphones, a 65 W charger and a USB-C cable.

In terms of pricing, Aerospace Edition Axon 30 Ultra is priced at CNY 6,998 (approx Rs 82,000). It will be available in China from November 26.

According to the company, “The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition also has a specially matched space-themed gift box, which also has some additional accessories such as the ZTE LiveBuds Pro wireless earbuds as well as a matching phone case in the same color. Otherwise, its hardware specifications remain the same as existing models.”