​Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched for Rs 10,999

Noble Skiodo has launched a new 32-inch HD ready smart TV. Priced at Rs 10,999, customers can buy it via Flipkart. In addition to an ultra HD slim bezel design, the TV comes with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and A+ grade panel along with a dynamic contrast ratio of 200000:1.

The smart TV promises to deliver superior audio precision with 20W inbuilt speakers. Noble Skiodo says that the “Dual Built-in box shape speakers, creates a wider and louder range to deliver immersive surround sound using Dolby decoder technology, boosting TV sound quality.” The TV is powered by Cortex A53 processor, which is accompanied by 1GB RAM/8GB ROM internal storage.

The TV also comes with built-in support for Miracast wireless casting technology along with an E-Share app that helps users display the contents of their smartphone or any other smart device on the TV. The smart TV also boasts of over Rs 500 in-built apps. In terms of connectivity, it also offers support for 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB port, Wi-Fi and LAN. The Smart TV also comes with a Smart Remote, which also has a mouse cursor.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Besides, earlier this year, the company launched its first Smart HD LED TV. The 39-inch Smart HD TV with model number “NB39INT01” comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999. It is also available for purchase via Flipkart. Additionally, this TV is also available via offline stores. The panel operates at 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. Noble Skiodo claims that this TV can play 4K UHD ready content on the television.

Additionally, the 39-inch smart TV is powered by a Cortex A7 SoC with Quad-core CPU, which is aided by 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. Connectivity options include two USB Type-A ports, 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet Port and Wi-Fi. The smart TV also offers support for what the company claims as “Intelligent User Interface,” which allows the software to directly show the content on the home screen of the TV based on the interests of the customer.