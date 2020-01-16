comscore 1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G globally in 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • 1 in 5 mid-range smartphones will support 5G this year in China, globally by 2021
News

1 in 5 mid-range smartphones will support 5G this year in China, globally by 2021

News

The growth of 5G is large and brands from countries like China are quickly shifting focus to 5G enabled smartphones.

  • Updated: January 16, 2020 1:52 PM IST
5g generic pixabay

Picture: Pixabay

5G has been developing for quite some time now and the technology has now trickled down from flagships to mid-range devices. According to Chinese local research agencies, 20 percent of all mid-range smartphones will support 5G in 2020, thanks to the expansion of the network in China.

Related Stories


About 5 million 5G capable smartphones were sold in December last year. It is now expected that more than 20 per cent of the smartphones under $290 (or about Rs 20,547) will be equipped for 5G networks this year, news portal GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

While these stats are applicable to just China for now, by 2021, the same statistics could apply throughout the globe. This includes countries like India, where 5G is about to grow. Further, Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo and OnePlus have a huge market in India. This means once 5G networks take off in the country, the sale of these phones could increase dramatically too.

The future of 5G

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun also recently announced that the company is planning to pump USD 7 billion in 5G, AI and IoT over the next five years. “We need to turn our continuous advantage we have in a combination of AI, internet technologies and intelligent life into absolute victory in the intelligent scene, and completely cement our king status in the smart era,” said Jun.

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

Also Read

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

The co-founder had earlier also revealed that the company is planning to release more than 10 5G phones this year. Additionally, US-based investment banking and financial service company Goldman Sachs forecasted a hefty 200 million 5G smartphone shipments globally this year.

The new predicted value is about 20 times more than the sales figure of 2019. According to estimates, there will be about 1 million new 5G base stations in China this year. This is higher than the original 600,000 predictions by Goldman Sachs.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 1:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2020 1:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
News
New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year

Gaming

Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X to get Rs 2,000 discount starting January 19

Deals

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X to get Rs 2,000 discount starting January 19

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

News

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

News

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021

OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021

News

1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021
Xiaomi Mi 10 live images reveal punch-hole cameras and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 live images reveal punch-hole cameras and more
Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

News

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM
Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse launched in India
Huawei shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones in 2019

News

Huawei shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

यूरोपीय यूनियन के संसदों ने की कॉमन मोबाइल चार्जर मांग

5G Trials in India : Reliance Jio, Airtel और Vodafone Idea ने 5G ट्रायल के लिए फाइल की एप्लीकेशन

शाओमी Mi Portable वायरलैस माउस भारत में 499 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: कौन सी कंपनी दे रही है सबसे कम कीमत में डेली 1.5GB डाटा वाला प्रीपेड प्लान

Vu सिनेमा TV लाइनअप 40W स्पीकर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
News
New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

News

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month
Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

News

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM
1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021

News

1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021
OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update