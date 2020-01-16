5G has been developing for quite some time now and the technology has now trickled down from flagships to mid-range devices. According to Chinese local research agencies, 20 percent of all mid-range smartphones will support 5G in 2020, thanks to the expansion of the network in China.

About 5 million 5G capable smartphones were sold in December last year. It is now expected that more than 20 per cent of the smartphones under $290 (or about Rs 20,547) will be equipped for 5G networks this year, news portal GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

While these stats are applicable to just China for now, by 2021, the same statistics could apply throughout the globe. This includes countries like India, where 5G is about to grow. Further, Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo and OnePlus have a huge market in India. This means once 5G networks take off in the country, the sale of these phones could increase dramatically too.

The future of 5G

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun also recently announced that the company is planning to pump USD 7 billion in 5G, AI and IoT over the next five years. “We need to turn our continuous advantage we have in a combination of AI, internet technologies and intelligent life into absolute victory in the intelligent scene, and completely cement our king status in the smart era,” said Jun.

The co-founder had earlier also revealed that the company is planning to release more than 10 5G phones this year. Additionally, US-based investment banking and financial service company Goldman Sachs forecasted a hefty 200 million 5G smartphone shipments globally this year.

The new predicted value is about 20 times more than the sales figure of 2019. According to estimates, there will be about 1 million new 5G base stations in China this year. This is higher than the original 600,000 predictions by Goldman Sachs.

(With inputs from IANS)