2019 is about to come to an end and it’s time to look back and see the list of phones that were most-searched on Google this year. It is not surprising that two out of three devices come from the most popular brand Xiaomi. This year has seen value for money phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5s redefining budget expectations. We also saw punch-hole cameras, triple rear cameras, and pop up selfie cameras become mainstream.
Like every other year, Google has shared its “Year in Search” to highlight the past year’s top Google searches. 2019’s most popular global search was India vs South Africa as well as the iPhone 11. In India, a vast number of users were keen on knowing about new smartphones. Check out the list of 10 most searched phones on Google in 2019. The list includes Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more.
Watch: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019
Top most searched phones on Google in 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in India. This device comes with a powerful Snapdragon 675 processor. You also get a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera sensors and more. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 in India.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Price
|13999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|48MP+5MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy M20
The Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a price label of Rs 10,490 in India. The key features of Galaxy M20 are a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity V display, and a big 5,000mAh battery with support for Type-C fast charger. It packs Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy M20
|Price
|9999
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904 octa-core
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 13MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Redmi Note 7
When Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 7, it was one of the best phones in the market. Now, the Redmi Note 8 is on the top spot. The Redmi Note 7 ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 13-megapixel front AI camera and a 4,000mAh battery.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
|Price
|9999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
|OS
|Android Pie
|Display
|LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 12MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Vivo S1
The Vivo S1 comes with a starting price of Rs 15,990 in India. The smartphone packs a 6.38-inch full HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P65 octa-core chipset. The handset ships with FunTouch OS9 based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.
|Features
|Vivo S1
|Price
|15990
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
|Display
|6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|4,500mAh
Redmi Note 8 Pro
A few months back, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 8 series in India. The company also launched the Pro of the same handset. It packs a Mediatek G90T gaming SoC, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Price
|14999
|Chipset
|Mediatek G90T SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.53-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|4,500mAh
Realme 5
The Realme 5 smartphone is currently available for Rs 8,999 in India. This handset comes with a quite big 6.5-inch HD+ display, Android 9 Pie, 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 processor and more. The brand recently launched the sequel to the Realme 5 phone, which is called Realme 5s.
|Features
|Realme 5
|Price
|9999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM + 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
iPhone 11
Apple launched its latest iPhone 11 smartphone with a price tag of Rs 64,900 in India. It is Apple’s most popular and cheapest smartphone to launch in 2019. As for the features, the iPhone 11 comes with Apple’s own A13 Bionic chip, which is also powering the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
|Features
|Apple iPhone 11
|Price
|64900
|Chipset
|A13 Bionic SoC
|OS
|iOS 13
|Display
|6.1-inch Liquid Retina
|Internal Memory
|64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 12MP + 12MP
|Front Camera
|12MP
|Battery
Realme 3 Pro
The Realme 3 Pro is an old Realme phone, which is currently available for Rs 9,999 in India. The budget device features a 25-megapixel selfie camera, a Full HD+ screen and more. You also get a quite big 4,045mAh battery with this phone.
|Features
|Realme 3 Pro
|Price
|12999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 710 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Battery
|4,045mAh
OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 is one of the most popular phones in India, and will cost you Rs 30,999. It features a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, and more. There is also a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup.
|Features
|OnePlus 7
|Price
|32999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,700mAh
Vivo Z1 Pro
As per Google, this Vivo phone was also searched by users in 2019. The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 12,990 in India. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and ships with Android Pie 9 OS. You also get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.
|Features
|Vivo Z1 Pro
|Price
|14990
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
You Might be Interested
15990