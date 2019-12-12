2019 is about to come to an end and it’s time to look back and see the list of phones that were most-searched on Google this year. It is not surprising that two out of three devices come from the most popular brand Xiaomi. This year has seen value for money phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5s redefining budget expectations. We also saw punch-hole cameras, triple rear cameras, and pop up selfie cameras become mainstream.

Like every other year, Google has shared its “Year in Search” to highlight the past year’s top Google searches. 2019’s most popular global search was India vs South Africa as well as the iPhone 11. In India, a vast number of users were keen on knowing about new smartphones. Check out the list of 10 most searched phones on Google in 2019. The list includes Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more.

Top most searched phones on Google in 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in India. This device comes with a powerful Snapdragon 675 processor. You also get a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera sensors and more. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 in India.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a price label of Rs 10,490 in India. The key features of Galaxy M20 are a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity V display, and a big 5,000mAh battery with support for Type-C fast charger. It packs Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Price 9999 Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Redmi Note 7

When Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 7, it was one of the best phones in the market. Now, the Redmi Note 8 is on the top spot. The Redmi Note 7 ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 13-megapixel front AI camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android Pie Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Vivo S1

The Vivo S1 comes with a starting price of Rs 15,990 in India. The smartphone packs a 6.38-inch full HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P65 octa-core chipset. The handset ships with FunTouch OS9 based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Features Vivo S1 Price 15990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

Redmi Note 8 Pro

A few months back, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 8 series in India. The company also launched the Pro of the same handset. It packs a Mediatek G90T gaming SoC, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 14999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh

Realme 5

The Realme 5 smartphone is currently available for Rs 8,999 in India. This handset comes with a quite big 6.5-inch HD+ display, Android 9 Pie, 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 processor and more. The brand recently launched the sequel to the Realme 5 phone, which is called Realme 5s.

Features Realme 5 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh

iPhone 11

Apple launched its latest iPhone 11 smartphone with a price tag of Rs 64,900 in India. It is Apple’s most popular and cheapest smartphone to launch in 2019. As for the features, the iPhone 11 comes with Apple’s own A13 Bionic chip, which is also powering the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Features Apple iPhone 11 Price 64900 Chipset A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 13 Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery

Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro is an old Realme phone, which is currently available for Rs 9,999 in India. The budget device features a 25-megapixel selfie camera, a Full HD+ screen and more. You also get a quite big 4,045mAh battery with this phone.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price 12999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 is one of the most popular phones in India, and will cost you Rs 30,999. It features a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, and more. There is also a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Features OnePlus 7 Price 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,700mAh

Vivo Z1 Pro

As per Google, this Vivo phone was also searched by users in 2019. The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 12,990 in India. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and ships with Android Pie 9 OS. You also get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Price 14990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh