comscore Google Search 2019: Check 10 most-searched phones in India
  • Home
  • News
  • 10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more
News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

Check out the list of 10 most searched phones on Google in 2019. The list includes Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more.

  • Updated: December 12, 2019 2:18 PM IST
advertorial-xiaomi-redmi-note-7-pro-2

2019 is about to come to an end and it’s time to look back and see the list of phones that were most-searched on Google this year. It is not surprising that two out of three devices come from the most popular brand Xiaomi. This year has seen value for money phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5s redefining budget expectations. We also saw punch-hole cameras, triple rear cameras, and pop up selfie cameras become mainstream.

Like every other year, Google has shared its “Year in Search” to highlight the past year’s top Google searches. 2019’s most popular global search was India vs South Africa as well as the iPhone 11. In India, a vast number of users were keen on knowing about new smartphones. Check out the list of 10 most searched phones on Google in 2019. The list includes Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Top most searched phones on Google in 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in India. This device comes with a powerful Snapdragon 675 processor. You also get a 6.3-inch FHD+ display,  48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera sensors and more. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 in India.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a price label of Rs 10,490 in India. The key features of Galaxy M20 are a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity V display, and a big 5,000mAh battery with support for Type-C fast charger. It packs Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20
Price 9999
Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Redmi Note 7

When Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 7, it was one of the best phones in the market. Now, the Redmi Note 8 is on the top spot. The Redmi Note 7 ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 13-megapixel front AI camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Vivo S1

The Vivo S1 comes with a starting price of Rs 15,990 in India. The smartphone packs a 6.38-inch full HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P65 octa-core chipset. The handset ships with FunTouch OS9 based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Features Vivo S1
Price 15990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Redmi Note 8 Pro

A few months back, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 8 series in India. The company also launched the Pro of the same handset. It packs a Mediatek G90T gaming SoC, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Realme 5

The Realme 5 smartphone is currently available for Rs 8,999 in India. This handset comes with a quite big 6.5-inch HD+ display, Android 9 Pie, 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 processor and more. The brand recently launched the sequel to the Realme 5 phone, which is called Realme 5s.

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

iPhone 11

Apple launched its latest iPhone 11 smartphone with a price tag of Rs 64,900 in India. It is Apple’s most popular and cheapest smartphone to launch in 2019. As for the features, the iPhone 11 comes with Apple’s own A13 Bionic chip, which is also powering the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Features Apple iPhone 11
Price 64900
Chipset A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 13
Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery

Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro is an old Realme phone, which is currently available for Rs 9,999 in India. The budget device features a 25-megapixel selfie camera, a Full HD+ screen and more. You also get a quite big 4,045mAh battery with this phone.

Features Realme 3 Pro
Price 12999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,045mAh

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 is one of the most popular phones in India, and will cost you Rs 30,999. It features a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, and more. There is also a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Features OnePlus 7
Price 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,700mAh

Vivo Z1 Pro

As per Google, this Vivo phone was also searched by users in 2019. The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 12,990 in India. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and ships with Android Pie 9 OS. You also get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh
  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 2:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 12, 2019 2:18 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo S1

Vivo S1

15990

Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto e6s, Moto One series, Lenovo K10 Plus get discount
Deals
Motorola Moto e6s, Moto One series, Lenovo K10 Plus get discount
10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

Vivo X30 cameras leaked ahead of December 16 launch

News

Vivo X30 cameras leaked ahead of December 16 launch

Phone price cut in Dec 2019: Asus, Realme and more

Deals

Phone price cut in Dec 2019: Asus, Realme and more

Vivo V17 gets first major software update ahead of sale on December 16

News

Vivo V17 gets first major software update ahead of sale on December 16

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

Vivo X30 cameras leaked ahead of December 16 launch

Vivo V17 gets first major software update ahead of sale on December 16

Samsung Galaxy S11 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in all but one region: Report

Tata Sky Binge now offers 1 extra month for free

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more
Phone price cut in Dec 2019: Asus, Realme and more

Deals

Phone price cut in Dec 2019: Asus, Realme and more
Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again
Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform

News

Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform
Realme 5s, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme 3 Pro discounted on Flipkart: Check details

Deals

Realme 5s, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme 3 Pro discounted on Flipkart: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Deal of The Day: Vivo U10 और Nokia 6.2 को 8,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

Huawei P40 फोन में होगी 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट की डिस्प्ले और 5500mAh की बैटरी!

PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 अपडेट रिलीज, 17 दिसंबर से पहले अपडेट डाउनलोड करने पर मिलेंगे ये गिफ्ट

Netflix जल्द लॉन्च कर सकता है लॉन्ग-टर्म सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान

Xiaomi Redmi 8 फोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल, ये हैं ऑफर्स

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more
News
10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more
Vivo X30 cameras leaked ahead of December 16 launch

News

Vivo X30 cameras leaked ahead of December 16 launch
Vivo V17 gets first major software update ahead of sale on December 16

News

Vivo V17 gets first major software update ahead of sale on December 16
Samsung Galaxy S11 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in all but one region: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in all but one region: Report
Tata Sky Binge now offers 1 extra month for free

News

Tata Sky Binge now offers 1 extra month for free