10 new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones may launch in the next 6 months: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch as many as 10 Galaxy A Series smartphones in the first half of 2019. After the upcoming Galaxy M series, the South Korean company seems to have shifted strategy this year to compete with Chinese rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor. These largely operate in affordable and mid-range segment, and looking at tipped pricing for Galaxy M10, M20, it appears Samsung is looking to tap that segment in developing markets.

According to Sammnobile, Samsung is readying Galaxy A series smartphones with model numbers SM-A105, SM-A202, SM-A205, SM-A260, SM-A305, SM-A405, SM-A505, SM-A705 and SM-A905 to launch in the first six months of 2019. However, these devices reportedly won’t release in all markets globally. It is noted that Samsung would largely concentrate on Asian markets like India and China to counter competition with these new Galaxy A series smartphones.

Samsung, which has had huge success with J series in India, is all set to refresh its affordable and mid-range offerings with the new Galaxy M-series. The company is all set to launch the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 in the country on January 28. Last week, we were tipped off the pricing of two upcoming smartphones, and these clearly show company’s intent this year.

BGR India learnt that the Galaxy M10 will start at Rs 7,990 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There will be one more variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is likely to be priced around Rs 9,490. The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will start at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant, whereas the higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage could set you back by Rs 12,990. Both smartphones will be available exclusively via Amazon India. The new Galaxy M-series will be replacing the existing Galaxy J-series and On-series smartphones.