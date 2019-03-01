comscore
  • Home
  • 10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
News

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

The 10.or G2 will reportedly ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo, instead of the newer Android 9 Pie operating system.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 2:31 PM IST
10.or D 1

(Representational image)

10.or, a Chinese company, has so far launched around four pocket-friendly smartphones, including 10.or G, 10.or E, the 10.or D and 10.or D2, in India. Last year, the company unwrapped only a single smartphone, named the 10.or D2. Now, it is said to launch the successor to the 10.or G, which was launched in the year 2017 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset.

The sequel to the 10.or G has now been spotted on the Google Play Developer Console’s Device Catalog, Xda-developers reports. The listing reveals that the 10.or G2 will be built around the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset clocked at 370MHz, which is currently powering Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Motorola One Power, and other smartphones. The chipset will be backed by 6GB RAM and Adreno 509 GPU.

Watch: Nokia 1 First Look

Furthermore, the display size is not mentioned in the listing, but it does suggest that the 18.7:9 panel will operate at full HD+ (2246×1080) resolution. The handset is said to offer a notched display. A few reports claim that it will feature a 5.2-inch panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and 480ppi pixel density. The Catalog further indicates that the handset will ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo, instead of the newer Android 9 Pie operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

There is also a very low-resolution image of the alleged 10.or G2. It indicates that the device could offer either a single or two selfie cameras on the front. Furthermore, it appears like it will come with the standard 2018 smartphone design with moderately thin bezels and a thicker chin. The cited source stated that the “the phone may be manufactured by Wingtech, because the features list contains a ‘com.wingtech.hardware.display.camera_notch’ feature.”

You Might be Interested

10.or G

10.or G

9999

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Octa-core 2.2GHz Processor
13MP + 13MP dual Camera with f/2.0 Aperture
  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 2:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie Beta program is here; here is how to get started
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark coming to India; expected to launch gaming phone soon

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Deals

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

News

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India, priced at Rs 18,499

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India, priced at Rs 18,499
Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 are selling at a discounted prices on online stores

Deals

Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 are selling at a discounted prices on online stores
Moto G4 Plus, Moto Z3 Play receive Android updates

News

Moto G4 Plus, Moto Z3 Play receive Android updates
Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil

News

Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: दोनों में कौन है दमदार?

भारत में यूजर्स को मिलेगी तेज इंटरनेट स्पीड, वनप्लस और क्वालकॉम कर रहे हैं 5G टेस्ट

IRCTC ने लॉन्च किया अपना पेमेंट ऐप iPay, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 बैंड और ड्यूरेबिलिटी टेस्ट में हुआ फेल, देखें वीडियो

चीन को टक्कर देगा भारत, सिग्नलचिप ने लॉन्च की देश में बनी 4G और 5G चिप

News

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
News
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China
Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different
Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution