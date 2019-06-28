10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019

10.or (pronounced as Tenor) has announced the launch of a special edition G2 smartphone. The 10.or G2 special limited edition variant will be available during Prime Day 2019 being held from midnight on July 15, 2019. The 10.or G2 is manufactured by WINGTECH as part of the Crafted for Amazon program.

10.or G2 special limited edition variant: Specifications and Price

The 10.or G2 special limited edition variant is an entry-level device that Amazon wants to use to compete with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. It features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform and it comes in two storage variant. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the second variant offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For imaging, 10.or has equipped the smartphone with a dual rear camera setup. There is a combination of 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. There is also dual LED flash on the back of the device. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K UHD videos and supports panoramic view. For selfies, the smartphone relies on a 12-megapixel camera supported by a dedicated flash and beauty mode.

The limited edition model will launch on Prime Day 2019 and will be available exclusively for Prime members. It features a 5,000mAh battery and will be available in twilight blue and charcoal black colors. The dual-SIM smartphone supports 4G LTE and also offers a dedicated memory slot up to 256GB. The smartphone relies on a 15W charger, which is decent for a smartphone in the price segment. There is no word on the official price of 10.or G2 limited edition just yet.