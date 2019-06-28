comscore 10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • 10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019: Price, Specifications and Availability
News

10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019: Price, Specifications and Availability

News

10.or G2 is an entry-level smartphone that is part of Crafted for Amazon program. It will be available during Prime Day 2019, which starts on the midnight on July 15.

  • Published: June 28, 2019 7:21 PM IST
10.or G2 main

10.or (pronounced as Tenor) has announced the launch of a special edition G2 smartphone. The 10.or G2 special limited edition variant will be available during Prime Day 2019 being held from midnight on July 15, 2019. The 10.or G2 is manufactured by WINGTECH as part of the Crafted for Amazon program.

10.or G2 special limited edition variant: Specifications and Price

The 10.or G2 special limited edition variant is an entry-level device that Amazon wants to use to compete with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. It features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform and it comes in two storage variant. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the second variant offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale announced: A look at some of the expected deals

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale announced: A look at some of the expected deals

For imaging, 10.or has equipped the smartphone with a dual rear camera setup. There is a combination of 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. There is also dual LED flash on the back of the device. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K UHD videos and supports panoramic view. For selfies, the smartphone relies on a 12-megapixel camera supported by a dedicated flash and beauty mode.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The limited edition model will launch on Prime Day 2019 and will be available exclusively for Prime members. It features a 5,000mAh battery and will be available in twilight blue and charcoal black colors. The dual-SIM smartphone supports 4G LTE and also offers a dedicated memory slot up to 256GB. The smartphone relies on a 15W charger, which is decent for a smartphone in the price segment. There is no word on the official price of 10.or G2 limited edition just yet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 28, 2019 7:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Flappy Royale, a wacky mashup of Flappy Bird and Fortnite
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers
thumb-img
News
Amazon Alexa comes to select Sony Bravia Android TV
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB variant now on open sale

Editor's Pick

EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players
Gaming
EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players
Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display

News

Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon

Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed

Deals

Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019

Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019

News

10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019
Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starts from July 15

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starts from July 15
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

Trending

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
10.or G2 spotted on benchmarking website featuring Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM

News

10.or G2 spotted on benchmarking website featuring Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

Top Products

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

हिंदी समाचार

दो स्क्रीन वाला HP OMEN X 2S Gaming Laptop भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Prime Day 2019 : 10.or G2 का स्पेशल एडिशन वेरिएंट होगा लॉन्च

Tecno 10 जुलाई को भारत में लॉन्च करेगी दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर वाला स्मार्टफोन!

3,000 रुपये सस्ता हुआ Huawei Y9 (2019) स्मार्टफोन, जानें नई कीमत

Redmi 7A भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Xiaomi के Manu Kumar Jain ने किया टीज

News

10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019
News
10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019
Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display

News

Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display
Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent
Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon
HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India

News

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India