comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • 10.or G2 spotted on benchmarking website featuring Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM
News

10.or G2 spotted on benchmarking website featuring Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM

News

10.or G2 will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box noted GeekBench.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 12:47 PM IST
10or D2 logo

It seems ’10.or’ brand from Amazon India will see a new addition soon. The anticipated 10.or G2 has been spotted on Geekbench benchmark listing. Last year in December, Amazon launched 10.or G budget Android smartphone at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The new G2 is expected to be successor of last year’s model with more powerful Snapdragon 660 14nm processor but around same price.

According to listing (first reported by MSP), the 10.or G2 will sport a 6GB of RAM along octa-core 14nm FinFET-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. This is a big upgrade over 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the 10.or G which came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC under the hood.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT more powerful than Huawei Mate 20, Apple iPhone XS, benchmarks suggest

Also Read

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT more powerful than Huawei Mate 20, Apple iPhone XS, benchmarks suggest

On the software front, 10.or G2 will be running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box. The camera is expected to be a dual-rear setup because the the current 10.or G features a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual-camera on the back. For selfies, the current model also boasts a 16-megapixel front camera, so it is possible that might remain same.

Amazon India, in August, launched the last smartphone in its ’10.or’ lineup called the 10.or D2. The affordable smartphone packs in good specifications at a starting price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage option. The handset also comes in 3GB RAM/32GB storage option at Rs 7,999.

Oppo A83, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro prices slashed; now available from Rs 8,490

Also Read

Oppo A83, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro prices slashed; now available from Rs 8,490

The 10.or D2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It features a 3,200mAh battery, and comes with a 5W charger in the box. At the back is a 13-megapixel camera, and the front has a 5-megapixel camera. The phone does not have a fingerprint sensor or face unlock.

You Might be Interested

10.or G

10.or G

9999

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Octa-core 2.2GHz Processor
13MP + 13MP dual Camera with f/2.0 Aperture
  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 12:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie
thumb-img
News
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
thumb-img
News
Nokia X7 to get Android 9 Pie on December 22
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing a stablecoin to enable transactions on WhatsApp: Report

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24

News

Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review
10.or G2 spotted on benchmarking website featuring Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM

News

10.or G2 spotted on benchmarking website featuring Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM today

हिंदी समाचार

जर्मनी में iPhone 7 और iPhone 8 की सेल पर रोक: रिपोर्ट

फेसबुक, गूगल, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट और याहू चाइल्ड पोर्न से जुड़े सर्च वर्ड कर रहे हैं ब्लॉक

अब यूजर्स व्हॉट्सएप से कर सकेंगे पैसे ट्रांसफर!, FACEBOOK बना रहा है क्रिप्टोकरेंसी

OnePlus 6T के लिए OxygenOS 9.0.10 Open Beta 1 हुआ रिलीज

Tata Docomo में ये हैं 100 रुपये के अंदर मिनिमम प्लान, डाटा के साथ मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग का बेनिफिट

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting
News
Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting
Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

News

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled
These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie

News

These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24

News

Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24