10.or G2 spotted on benchmarking website featuring Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM

It seems ’10.or’ brand from Amazon India will see a new addition soon. The anticipated 10.or G2 has been spotted on Geekbench benchmark listing. Last year in December, Amazon launched 10.or G budget Android smartphone at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The new G2 is expected to be successor of last year’s model with more powerful Snapdragon 660 14nm processor but around same price.

According to listing (first reported by MSP), the 10.or G2 will sport a 6GB of RAM along octa-core 14nm FinFET-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. This is a big upgrade over 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the 10.or G which came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC under the hood.

On the software front, 10.or G2 will be running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box. The camera is expected to be a dual-rear setup because the the current 10.or G features a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual-camera on the back. For selfies, the current model also boasts a 16-megapixel front camera, so it is possible that might remain same.

Amazon India, in August, launched the last smartphone in its ’10.or’ lineup called the 10.or D2. The affordable smartphone packs in good specifications at a starting price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage option. The handset also comes in 3GB RAM/32GB storage option at Rs 7,999.

The 10.or D2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It features a 3,200mAh battery, and comes with a 5W charger in the box. At the back is a 13-megapixel camera, and the front has a 5-megapixel camera. The phone does not have a fingerprint sensor or face unlock.