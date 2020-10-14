comscore 100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year | BGR India
100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

While the solution may certainly seem interesting, there will be obstacles these manufacturers will have to face.

  Published: October 14, 2020 12:05 PM IST
xiaomi-yeelight-wireless-charging-night-lamp

Advances in the field of fast battery charging have made great strides in recent years, with manufacturers such as OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei have implemented increasingly faster innovative solutions for charging smartphones. The improvements have also gradually reached wireless charging, which has reached increasingly higher wattages in the latest devices. According to a recent leak, next year, this technology will be able to break through the 100W power output. Also Read - iPhone 11, iPhone SE prices drop after Apple launches iPhone 12 in India

The leaker, Digital Chat Station, has shared an update on Twitter in which he claims he had the opportunity to see the research lab roadmap of several manufacturers. Most of them set a target that they will present a smartphone with 100W wireless charging support. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

Until recently, no smartphone was equipped with 100W wireless fast charging. Xiaomi is said to have no trouble presenting this technology. This is because the Chinese company is one step ahead of the 55W wireless fast charging technology. Oppo is also predicted to join this trend. Also Read - Apple launches new HomePod mini smart speaker, India price Rs 9,900

A few months ago, Oppo introduced 65W AirVOOC Wireless Charging. This technology is claimed to fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 30 minutes using wireless charging. Unfortunately, this technology has not yet appeared on the market.

Compared to the current Qi standard, which stops at no longer sufficient 5W, which can reach 10 Watts with some specific chargers and for some smartphones. It would be a generational leap of some importance. We had already seen 40W wireless solutions for smartphones, such as the Oppo Ace 2 and Huawei P40 Pro.

100W wireless charging phones possibility

While the solution may certainly seem interesting, there will be obstacles these manufacturers will have to face before putting such a quick solution on the market. With the 125W wired fast charging, Oppo declares a battery degradation that is around 80% after about 800 charging cycles. The percentage drops to 90% if we take into consideration the 65W technology. With the arrival of 100W wireless charging, this factor will certainly have to be evaluated.

  Published Date: October 14, 2020 12:05 PM IST

Best Sellers