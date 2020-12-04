comscore 1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15
  • Home
  • News
  • 1080p FaceTime video calls now on iPhone 8 and newer, more details on iOS 15
News

1080p FaceTime video calls now on iPhone 8 and newer, more details on iOS 15

News

Apple has now enabled 1080p FaceTime video calls on older iPhone models. All iPhones including the iPhone 8 and newer will now support Full HD video calls.

iphone-8-plus-review-back

Video calls are now one of the main ways to conduct business and interact with people. Chances are that most of you are sticking to professional video calling platforms like Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Duo. If you belong to the minority relying on Apple’s FaceTime app, there’s some news that’s good. Apple has updated its changelog for the latest iOS 14.2 build and it now states 1080p video calls on FaceTime for some older iPhone models. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series specifically, fixes major issues

Hence, if you are doing a lot of video calls on FaceTime over Wi-Fi, you can enjoy the higher resolution video quality on your iPhone. Apple states that you need to be on an iPhone 8 and newer phone in order to take advantage of the 1080p video calls. That means you will need to use an iPhone model from 2017 or newer. Models such as the iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE (2016), and older won’t make the cut. Also Read - iOS 14 battery drain issue could force you to factory reset

iOS 15 might not come to iPhone 6S, OG iPhone SE

In another report, there’s some information on iOS 15 and its compatibility. A recent report from The Verifier suggests that the iOS 15 update will evade the old iPhone 6S generation. That basically means the iOS 15 update won’t be supporting any of the devices running on the Apple A9 chip. Apple has a bunch of devices using this chip. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 base model to offer 64GB storage this year

The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus from 2015 run on the A9 chip. 2016’s iPhone SE (1st Gen) also uses the A9 chip while the iPad 5th Gen also uses the same platform. The Verifier’s record of leaks based on iOS has been on spot with the last few releases. Hence, there’s a high chance that your old iPhone 6S is ending its lifecycle soon.

That said, dropping the A9 powered devices from the iOS 15 support isn’t surprising. Apple offers up to five years of software support for all its devices. The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus have already completed five years of their existence. However, the iPhone SE 1st Gen came a year later and it would see the axe being dropped on it sooner than other Apple devices.

It remains to be seen whether the iPad 5th Gen also drops the support for the next iPadOS version. The iPad 5th Gen came much later with the A9 chip. This year, Apple included the iPad Air 2 for iPadOS 14 and this device runs on the older A8X chip. Hence, there’s some hope for users of the 9.7-inch iPad 5th Gen.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 4, 2020 1:49 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

5

42600

iOS 11
A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
12 MP with OIS, ƒ/1.8 aperture

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999
News
Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999
1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15

News

1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15

YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech

News

YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech

Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15

Kratos skin available in Fornite

Gaming

Kratos skin available in Fornite

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999

1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15

YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech

Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15

iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Related Topics

Related Stories

1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15

News

1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15
Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

News

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series
iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device

News

iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device
Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini base models to offer 64GB storage

News

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini base models to offer 64GB storage
Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

News

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Nio स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर हुई लीक, होगा डुअल सेल्फी कैमरा और दमदार प्रोसेसर

Micromax In 1b स्मार्टफोन को इस तारीख को खरीद सकेंगे आप, महज 6,999 रुपये है कीमत

Redmi 9 Power स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy F62 जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Geekbench पर इन फीचर्स के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro 5G: लॉन्च से पहले कीमत और फीचर्स आएं सामने, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

News

Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999
News
Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999
1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15

News

1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15
YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech

News

YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech
Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15
iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues

News

iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues

new arrivals in india

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers