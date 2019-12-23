comscore India will soon have 'made-in-India' supercomputers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • 11 'Made-in-India' supercomputers to be built using C-DAC processors
News

11 'Made-in-India' supercomputers to be built using C-DAC processors

News

The Indian government just approved the building and installation of 11 completely indigenous supercomputers. These machines will be using C-DAC processors instead of Intel ones.

  • Published: December 23, 2019 1:29 PM IST
Supercomputers

India will build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers in the next phase of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). The central government recently approved the execution for 11 such machines. These computers will be built and installed in various research institutes across India. The government will also look forward to installing 73 indigenous supercomputers by the year 2022.

Related Stories


Supercomputers are extremely powerful machines with very high processing capabilities. These computers can calculate complex numbers very fast. Hence, climate modelling, weather forecasts, national security and government information systems are some of the use-cases for them.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000

NSM Phase I

The first phase of the mission comprised importing the parts required to build the supercomputer. The first built supercomputer was installed in IIT (BHU) this year. It was named ‘Param Shivay’. Later on, similar systems called Param Shakti and Param Brahma were installed at IIT Kharagpur and IISER Pune. Going forward, three more supercomputers will join in within a year. IIT Kharagpur will receive one of these. Bengaluru’s JN centre for Advanced Scientific Research will have one. IIT Hyderabad will get the third supercomputer.

Future Indian supercomputer plans

The supercomputers installed so far are only 60 percent indigenous, said Milind Kulkarni, head of NSM told The Print. This is because Intel develops the motherboards in these machines. However, the next 11 supercomputers will have C-DAC designed processors. These computers will be able to calculate operations at 10 petaflops. ‘Flops’, or floating point operations per second are units for measuring the calculative abilities of these machines.

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Also Read

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

According to Kulkarni, the C-DAC processors will be ready by March 2020. The processors are currently undergoing testing. Further, Kulkarni also mentioned that C-DAC will market the indigenous processor, which could bring down the cost of computer motherboards by 10 percent.

“One system will be installed at C-DAC exclusively for small and medium enterprises, so that they can train employees as well as work on supercomputers at very low cost,” Kulkarni said.

The budget for the NSM is Rs 4,500 crore. A third phase of the NSM also aims at making 100 percent indigenous supercomputers. Further, the government also approved a project to develop a cryogenic cooling system. These systems will be able to dissipate the generated heat in these supercomputers quickly. IIT Bombay and C-DAC will jointly build the cooling systems.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 1:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China
Laptops
Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

News

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

News

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced

Wearables

Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced

Most Popular

Syska EarGo Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Google Nest Mini Review

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

News

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers
RedmiBook 13 launched: Price, features

Laptops

RedmiBook 13 launched: Price, features
MediaTek partners Intel to bring 5G modems to PCs

News

MediaTek partners Intel to bring 5G modems to PCs
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) launched; details

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) launched; details
Pixelbook Go is an upcoming Google laptop

Laptops

Pixelbook Go is an upcoming Google laptop

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर HDFC कार्ड के जरिए 10 पर्सेंट कैशबैक ऐसे हासिल करें, ये है तरीका

Realme Winter Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

Flipkart Year End Sale: ओपन सेल पर मिल रहा है Realme X2 फोन

Flipkart Year End Sale Last Day: iFFALCON TV और 6000mAh बटैरी वाला Tecno Spark Power हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Nokia के इन तीन फोन पर लिमिटेड समय के लिए मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000
News
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000
Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

News

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched
India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

News

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers
JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback

Deals

JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback
Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM