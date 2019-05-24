11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification ahead of official launch event: Report

While Apple is gearing to unveil its latest iOS 13 at WWDC 2019, new iPhones models have popped out in the database of the Eurasian Economic Community (EEC). A fresh report claims that the Cupertino giant registered its upcoming iPhone models with EEC in Russia. As many as 11 new alleged 2019 iPhone model numbers have received EEC certificate.

The upcoming iPhones will be the successor to the last year’s iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR devices. But, this obviously doesn’t mean that Apple will be launching 11 iPhones. Furthermore, the EEC listing suggests that the new iPhones are running on iOS 12. The models that are listed on site include A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223, MySmartPrice reports.

Besides, the 2019 iPhone lineup is expected to offer Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and ship with iOS 13 out-of-the-box. If rumors are to be believed, the new iPhone models might come with some significant changes, and the units might also support reverse charging tech. The new iPhone XR model is said to debut in two new colour options, which could be Green and Lavender Purple.

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently noted that the company might include modified-PI (MPI) for the antennas in the 2019 iPhone models for better indoor reception. The new iPhones are also expected to have upgraded selfie sensors. In addition to this, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sequels are said to pack a triple camera setup at the back, while the iPhone XR successor could bear a dual rear camera.

Additionally, a few reports hint that Apple might use a new frosted glass back design for the successors of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones in September this year. Besides, Apple is likely to officially announce iOS 13 at its WWDC 2019 keynote on June 3 this year. It is also expected to unveil macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13.