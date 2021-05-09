Only 12% of iOS users globally allow for app tracking post iOS 14.5 update

Apple aims to make iOS users’ usage as secure as possible. Hence, the introduction of iOS 14.5, which lets people choose whether or not they want to be tracked by the apps. App tracking happens mainly for advertising purposes. It seems like the feature is being liked. Also Read - Best Mother's Day tech-based gifts to consider in 2021: Robot vacuum cleaner, earphones, iPad and more

A majority of iOS users like what Apple is doing and are disallowing the app tracking as revealed via a recent survey conducted by Verizon Media-owned Flurry Analytics. Read on to know more.

Only a few iOS users like app tracking

It is revealed that only 12 per cent of global iOS users have allowed apps to track them, meaning 88 per cent want to ensure their privacy is respected. This number is quite low for the US as only 4 per cent of iOS users wish to be tracked.

This result is based on the survey conducted on 2.5 million daily active iOS users in the US and 5.3 million users globally.

It is further suggested that the numbers come two weeks after the latest iOS 14.5 version was released. The app tracking acceptance was only 4 per cent globally and now lies between 11 and 13 per cent. In the US, it is placed between 2 and 5 per cent.

iOS 14.5’s App Tracking Transparency feature

For those who don’t know, Apple‘s App Tracking Transparency feature lets people keep an eye on the apps that track them and decide if they want them to do so. As a result, people will get a prompt to make their choice.

If a user says no to app tracking, the apps won’t be able to acquire people’s information for targeted ads and more.

Clearly, it isn’t any good news for app developers, especially when they rely on advertising heavily. This is the case with Facebook, which has opposed the new feature several times in the past and has also tried convincing users to allow for app tracking if they wish to keep the Facebook and Instagram apps free.