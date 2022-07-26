123mkv movie download website: Is it safe and legal to download movies from 123mkv in India?

123mkv is a pirated website that allows you to download and view Tamil films, web series, and Tamil dubbed films online. It is illegal as it uploads pirated content. Apart from Bollywood and Hollywood, the website covers all South Indian movies including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannad in HD quality without the legal approval of the Indian government. The website in India is being searched in millions over the Internet, and it is becoming more popular day by day for specifically Bollywood movies. Movies are found in 480p, 720p and 1080p print qualities.

1. 123mkv movies website illegal

These websites are banned by the government as they upload copyrighted material without the creator’s permission. One can be charged with 6 months to 3 years of jail time and pay a fine of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 10 lakhs if proven guilty.

2. Types of movies available on 123mkv

One can download most of the latest movies from various languages and genres.

3. Latest Bollywood Movies 123mkv

4. Latest Hollywood Movies on 123MKV

5. 123mkv are not safe

Websites similar to 123mkv are not safe. On 123mkv, you are likely to stumble on to wrong links and and there are chances of downloading malware or virus too.

6. Source of content

Some sources say that the website has many contributing members from across the globe, mainly expatriate southern Indian areas. They upload the ‘movie print’ after recording it in local theatres. For this, every member gets paid for the work based on the number of times the print has been downloaded.