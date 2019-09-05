The Realme 5 Pro went on sale for the first time yesterday. The company has now revealed that it sold 130,000 units of its quad-camera smartphone during the first sale. If, however you didn’t manage to get your hands on the device, you can try your luck next week. Realme has also revealed the next Realme 5 Pro sale date.

Realme 5 Pro sale details

The Realme 5 Pro will be going on sale again next week on September 11. The sale will kick off at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM an 64GB storage cost Rs 14,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 16,999.

As for the sale offers, you can get Rs 750 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards. One can also get an extra Rs 250 off on debit and credit card EMI transactions on Flipkart.

Buyers can also avail complete mobile protection at Rs 99 and no-cost EMI option up to 6 months. Furthermore, customers can also get Paytm First benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of the Realme phone via Paytm. In addition, there is also a Rs 2,000 cashback offer, which one will be able to avail on Realme.com using Paytm UPI. Lastly, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Specifications, features

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the Realme 5 Pro also offers splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains.

It also offers support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The phone ships with Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top. In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The company has also added a big 4,035mAh battery under the hood.