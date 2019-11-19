comscore MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more

Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro device and the price starts from Rs 199,990 for the base model. The folks over at iFixit recently got their hands on the new MacBook Pro, and they have

  Published: November 19, 2019 1:47 PM IST
apple macbook pro

Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro device and the price starts from Rs 199,990 for the base model. The folks over at iFixit recently got their hands on the new MacBook Pro, and they have done a complete teardown of the laptop. The teardown reveals quite a few things about the new product, including changes that Apple has made with the keyboard and other components.

It features a large display, bigger battery, and new thermal architecture. The new ‌MacBook Pro‌ comes with a new scissor keyboard, which Apple calls Magic Keyboard. The Cupertino giant has used the same scissor-switch mechanism that was used in older ‌MacBook Pro‌ models. It is reportedly slightly thinner than the old scissor key design. iFixit says a few keys between the two keyboards are even interchangeable.

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch display, better keyboard, up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage launched

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch display, better keyboard, up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage launched

While MacBook keyboards have been plagued by problems for years, the butterfly mechanism was to be blamed for the same. Apple has heard the user feedback and switched to the new scissor-switch design. iFixit says the device’s keys don’t have a dust-proofing membrane, meaning the company doesn’t expect these keyboards to fail.

In comparison with the 15-inch model, the new MacBook Pro’s exhaust holes are quite larger. The teardown video also reveals fans with larger blades, which will help push 28 percent more air via system’s innards. The 2019 MacBook Pro has scored 1 out of 10 on the reparability scale.

To recall, the new MacBook Pro sports a 16-inch Retina display that runs at a resolution of 3072×1920 pixels. It comes with a 6-speaker stereo system with Dolby Atmos enhancement. The 100-watt-hour battery will offer 11 hours “wireless web” usage, as per the company. Apple has also bundled a 96W USB Type-C charger along with the laptop. It features 4 Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports, and a headphone jack. You also get Touch Bar, Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Force Touch trackpad.

The base model comes with 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The premium model comes with 9th gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1TB SSD storage. Apple is also letting users configure the RAM up to 64GB, storage up to 8TB and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU to 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

  • Published Date: November 19, 2019 1:47 PM IST

