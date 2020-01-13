185 mobile phones were stolen from a Police station in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The incident took place on Thursday night January 9, said the Police officials on Sunday. The phones were stolen from the Jaysinghpur police station, which is situated about 38 kilometres away from the main city of Kolhapur.

The mobile phones were part of the “muddemal” seized by the police from various cases of theft, gambling and ‘Matka Den activities’. The phones were also kept in a special room, mentioned a police official.

Watch: Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

“We have a room on the police station premises where all the seized properties in theft or other cases are stored. On Thursday night, unidentified persons broke into the room and decamped with as many as 185 mobile handsets,” the official added. The suspects had reportedly broken into the premises by breaking the door of a storeroom that was rarely used by anyone.

Cost of stolen 185 mobile phones

A case has been registered against the unidentified men. The collective amount of all the 185 phones put together is roughly Rs 2.31 lakh. Dividing this by through the 185 mobile phones, we get the average cost of the phones to be about Rs 1,250, suggesting most of the devices used in these crimes were inexpensive feature phones. That makes sense as people have become more aware of how smartphones can act as double-edged swords. Criminals especially, know that smartphones can leave behind trails through, for instance, data. This can lead back to the criminals.

“We have launched a search operation to find the suspects. We have recovered CCTV footage from the various streets leading to the Police Station,” said the official. Moreover, it isn’t the first time that government officials in the district were targeted. In another incident, suspects stole liquor worth Rs 1.03 lakh. This happened after the perpetrators broke into the excise department office in the Bhagat Singh Garden Area.

With inputs from PTI