comscore 185 mobile phones stolen from Maharashtra police station | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • 185 mobile phones worth Rs 2.31 lakhs stolen from Maharashtra police station
News

185 mobile phones worth Rs 2.31 lakhs stolen from Maharashtra police station

News

Most of the stolen phones were devices that the police confiscated off theft and gambling-related activities.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 4:33 PM IST
calling photo gallery

185 mobile phones were stolen from a Police station in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The incident took place on Thursday night January 9, said the Police officials on Sunday. The phones were stolen from the Jaysinghpur police station, which is situated about 38 kilometres away from the main city of Kolhapur.

Related Stories


The mobile phones were part of the “muddemal” seized by the police from various cases of theft, gambling and ‘Matka Den activities’. The phones were also kept in a special room, mentioned a police official.

Watch: Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

“We have a room on the police station premises where all the seized properties in theft or other cases are stored. On Thursday night, unidentified persons broke into the room and decamped with as many as 185 mobile handsets,” the official added. The suspects had reportedly broken into the premises by breaking the door of a storeroom that was rarely used by anyone.

Cost of stolen 185 mobile phones

A case has been registered against the unidentified men. The collective amount of all the 185 phones put together is roughly Rs 2.31 lakh. Dividing this by through the 185 mobile phones, we get the average cost of the phones to be about Rs 1,250, suggesting most of the devices used in these crimes were inexpensive feature phones. That makes sense as people have become more aware of how smartphones can act as double-edged swords. Criminals especially, know that smartphones can leave behind trails through, for instance, data. This can lead back to the criminals.

Android 10 update: Here's when the latest OS will be available on these Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones

Also Read

Android 10 update: Here's when the latest OS will be available on these Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones

“We have launched a search operation to find the suspects. We have recovered CCTV footage from the various streets leading to the Police Station,” said the official. Moreover, it isn’t the first time that government officials in the district were targeted. In another incident, suspects stole liquor worth Rs 1.03 lakh. This happened after the perpetrators broke into the excise department office in the Bhagat Singh Garden Area.

With inputs from PTI

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 4:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
News
Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

News

CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

Nokia smart TV next sale on January 19 at 12PM: Price, offers

Smart TVs

Nokia smart TV next sale on January 19 at 12PM: Price, offers

Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

News

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

Most Popular

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update

CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station

Honor 9X Android 10 beta update rolls out

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station

News

185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station
Zanco tiny t2: Smallest 3G smartphone now on Kickstarter

News

Zanco tiny t2: Smallest 3G smartphone now on Kickstarter
Indians spend one-third of their day on a smartphone

News

Indians spend one-third of their day on a smartphone
Smartisan 20,000mAh Nuts power bank launched

News

Smartisan 20,000mAh Nuts power bank launched
3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Features

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Free Microsoft Windows 10 upgrade : कल से बंद हो जाएंगी Windows 7, फ्री में ऐसे करें Window 10 अपडेट

PUBG Mobile और Street Dancer 3D मूवी के बीच साझेदारी

HDFC credit card bill payment online: मोबाइल बैंकिंग के जरिए ऐसे भरें अपना क्रेडिट कार्ड बिल

महाराष्ट्र : पुलिस स्टेशन से चोरी हुए 185 मोबाइल फोन

FIR against Amazon India : अमेजन इंडिया पर सिखों की धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने का आरोप, FIR दर्ज

News

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
News
Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

News

CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India
Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

News

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look
185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station

News

185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station
Honor 9X Android 10 beta update rolls out

News

Honor 9X Android 10 beta update rolls out