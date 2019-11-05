comscore 1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Features
1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

The newly launched 1MORE speaker is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. This audio device is currently available in black color only. You can pre-order it via the company's website and get the speaker at a discounted price of Rs 6,499.

  Published: November 5, 2019 12:49 PM IST
1MORE has launched a new portable Bluetooth speaker in India. The newly launched speaker is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. This audio device is currently available in black color only. You can pre-order it via the company’s website and get the speaker at a discounted price of Rs 6,499. The pre-order window will be closed on November 20, and the shipping will start on the same day. It offers support for Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

The speaker comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack, and multiple pairing modes that allow you to pair two 1MORE speakers. The latest portable Bluetooth speaker from 1MORE features a 2,600mAh battery. The company claims that the device can deliver 12 hours of battery life to users. The brand says the speaker features a special nano-coating. It is IPX4 rated, meaning it will protect the speaker against water and sweat.

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers launched in India: Prices, features

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers launched in India: Prices, features

The Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology in the 1MORE Portable Bluetooth Speaker controls the frequency output at different volume levels. The 0.75-inch tweeter and 3.3-inch woofer paired with the smart algorithm of the DSP chipset adjusts the treble, midrange, and bass dynamically to maintain a balanced sound field.

“With the 1MORE Portable Bluetooth Speaker vast breadth of dynamic and frequency ranges, it takes the ear of a master to weave the experience together. Luca Bignardi’s touch brings alive the performance capabilities of the 1MORE Portable Bluetooth Speaker, rendering an output that is marked by its warm sincerity, refined precision and depth of color. The result is music – pure, unbridled and unsullied – just as the artist intended it, the company said.

Separately, Harman Kardon recently launched its ‘Citation Series’ home speakers in India. These home speakers come with price tags starting from Rs 22,999 and going up to a whopping Rs 150,000. These new Harman Kardon speakers are available for buyers in India. The new Citation series includes multiple counter top speakers. These include Citation One (Rs 22,999), Citation 100, Citation 300 and Citation 500, a Citation Soundbar, Citation sub woofer, and Citation tower speakers.

