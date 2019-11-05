1MORE has launched a new portable Bluetooth speaker in India. The newly launched speaker is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. This audio device is currently available in black color only. You can pre-order it via the company’s website and get the speaker at a discounted price of Rs 6,499. The pre-order window will be closed on November 20, and the shipping will start on the same day. It offers support for Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

The speaker comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack, and multiple pairing modes that allow you to pair two 1MORE speakers. The latest portable Bluetooth speaker from 1MORE features a 2,600mAh battery. The company claims that the device can deliver 12 hours of battery life to users. The brand says the speaker features a special nano-coating. It is IPX4 rated, meaning it will protect the speaker against water and sweat.

The Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology in the 1MORE Portable Bluetooth Speaker controls the frequency output at different volume levels. The 0.75-inch tweeter and 3.3-inch woofer paired with the smart algorithm of the DSP chipset adjusts the treble, midrange, and bass dynamically to maintain a balanced sound field.

“With the 1MORE Portable Bluetooth Speaker vast breadth of dynamic and frequency ranges, it takes the ear of a master to weave the experience together. Luca Bignardi’s touch brings alive the performance capabilities of the 1MORE Portable Bluetooth Speaker, rendering an output that is marked by its warm sincerity, refined precision and depth of color. The result is music – pure, unbridled and unsullied – just as the artist intended it, the company said.

