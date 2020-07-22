1More ColorBuds true wireless earbuds launched

Audio brand 1More has launched new ColorBuds true wireless earbuds which sits below its premium version in the segment. The ColorBuds are priced at $99 (Rs 7,425 approx) and will be available from next week onwards. The company already offers True Wireless ANC earbuds with active noise canceling, and now you have a lighter and cheaper version. Also Read - Huawei teases Freebuds 3i noise canceling earbuds, could launch soon in India

These earbuds get IPX5 certification, allowing them to manage splashes of water. The company says the earbuds pair automatically with the phone once you take them out of the charging case. The earbuds also pause playback when taken out of the ears. Also Read - 1MORE Stylish TWS Earbuds Review: Better Sound and Battery Life

The company claims the earbuds offer battery life up to 6 hours on a single charge. You get an additional 16 hours’ power when combined with the juice from the charging case. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and support range of audio codecs which includes AptX and AAC among others. But compared to its premium cousins, the ColorBuds are lighter at 4.1 grams. And the company claims they haven’t made any compromise on the audio quality or performance of these earbuds. Also Read - 1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

1More Bluetooth speakers in India

1More offers a wide array of products across the globe, including India. The brand had launched its portable Bluetooth speaker in India, priced at Rs 10,999 earlier this year. The speaker comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack, and multiple pairing modes that allow you to pair two 1MORE speakers. The Bluetooth speaker from 1More features a 2,600mAh battery. The company claims that the device can deliver 12 hours of battery life to users. The brand says the speaker features a special nano-coating. The speakers are IPX4 rated, making them water and sweat resistant.

The Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology in the 1More Portable Bluetooth Speaker controls the frequency output at different volume levels. The 0.75-inch tweeter and 3.3-inch woofer paired with the smart algorithm of the DSP chipset adjusts the treble, mid-range, and bass dynamically to maintain a balanced sound field.