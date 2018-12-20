2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report

Some iPad Pro users are purportedly facing a display issue on models that were released in 2017, according to a report by Macrumors. The report states that 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro users are complaining about a bright spot appearing on their screens right above the Home button.

“I have an approx 1in spot on my iPad Pro screen which is brighter than the rest of the screen – it’s unevenly lit. The spot is about 2in above the home button, and although it has soft edges, I’m anal about my gadgets, and the difference in brightness could be described as ‘minor’, it’s clearly there. It looks a bit like a pressure spot or similar. I always keep it in a case with a screen protector and the Smart Keyboard, so it’s well looked after,” a user reported on the MacRumors forums.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

The report cites that users have been complaining of the issue for months now. The exact number of models affected by the display issue is unknown. Also, customers could also face a similar type of problem on the new 11 and 12.9-inch 2018 iPad Pro models; however, not a single customer has reported about it yet.

Unfortunately, users who are no longer under Apple‘s one-year warranty or AppleCare+ didn’t get a free replacement device. Those out of warranty will have to shell out $449 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and $599 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as the display replacement fee.