comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • 2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report
News

2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report

News

Those out of warranty will have to shell out $449 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and $599 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as the display replacement fee.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 11:00 AM IST
iPadPro-Pencil

Some iPad Pro users are purportedly facing a display issue on models that were released in 2017, according to a report by Macrumors. The report states that 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro users are complaining about a bright spot appearing on their screens right above the Home button.

“I have an approx 1in spot on my iPad Pro screen which is brighter than the rest of the screen – it’s unevenly lit. The spot is about 2in above the home button, and although it has soft edges, I’m anal about my gadgets, and the difference in brightness could be described as ‘minor’, it’s clearly there. It looks a bit like a pressure spot or similar. I always keep it in a case with a screen protector and the Smart Keyboard, so it’s well looked after,” a user reported on the MacRumors forums.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

The report cites that users have been complaining of the issue for months now. The exact number of models affected by the display issue is unknown. Also, customers could also face a similar type of problem on the new 11 and 12.9-inch 2018 iPad Pro models; however, not a single customer has reported about it yet.

Unfortunately, users who are no longer under Apple‘s one-year warranty or AppleCare+ didn’t get a free replacement device. Those out of warranty will have to shell out $449 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and $599 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as the display replacement fee.

You Might be Interested

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro

50800

iOS 11
A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture M10 coprocessor
12 MP with ƒ/1.8 aperture
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

63500

iOS 11
A10X Fusion chip with 64?bit architecture M10 coprocessor
12 MP with ƒ/1.8 aperture
  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 11:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users
thumb-img
News
Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5M, Mega 5C launched in India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Conditioner launched in China, priced around Rs 26,000

Most Popular

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch

Honor 8A gets certified by WiFi Alliance, will be another budget smartphone

Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart's The Grand Gadget Days Sale: Top deals

Deals

Flipkart's The Grand Gadget Days Sale: Top deals
WhatsApp group calling shortcut is rolling out for iOS; coming soon on Android

News

WhatsApp group calling shortcut is rolling out for iOS; coming soon on Android
Apple doesn't consider 'pre-bent' iPad Pros defective

News

Apple doesn't consider 'pre-bent' iPad Pros defective
2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report

News

2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

हिंदी समाचार

101 रुपये में घर ले आएं वीवो के स्मार्टफोन

फीचर फोन का शिपमेंट लगातार चौथे क्वॉर्टर में बढ़ा, iTel और HMD Global टॉप ब्रांड

Honor V20 की कीमत, Maserati Edition लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

शाओमी Mijia Smart Air Conditioner हुआ लॉन्च, 27 दिसंबर को होगी सेल

Coolpad ने बेहद कम कीमत में उतारे 3 स्मार्टफोन , जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch
Honor 8A gets certified by WiFi Alliance, will be another budget smartphone

News

Honor 8A gets certified by WiFi Alliance, will be another budget smartphone
Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex

News

Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex
Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

News

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked
Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report

News

Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report