2019 Apple iPhone leak hints at 4,000mAh battery, 15W fast wireless charging support

If this leak turns out to be true then the new iPhone will take crown for best battery life on any smartphone.

  Published: January 18, 2019 12:08 PM IST
Apple iPhone XI render onleaks main

Source: CompareRaja/OnLeaks

Apple is not expected to launch its 2019 iPhone models until September, but details about its plans have started appearing early. Early this month, a leak showed one of the prototype designs for the 2019 iPhone lineup with triple rear camera setup, which was followed by the WSJ confirming that Apple is indeed planning a triple camera solution for the 2019 iPhone lineup. It also added that the company will introduce a LCD model as the successor to iPhone XR this year, which contradicts previous rumors that Apple will completely transition to OLED models in 2019.

Now, in another leak, more details have emerged about Apple’s plan for 2019 iPhone models. The successor to iPhone XS Max, dubbed as the 2019 iPhone, is already confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup but a leak originating from China claims that the setup will allow for 3x optical zoom. A post by Weibo user C Technology, first spotted by Wccftech claims that the triple camera solution will feature a wide-angle lens, a super wide-angle lens and a 3x telephoto lens. The leak suggests Apple is adopting the camera system seen on Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, which also use three different lenses and support 3x optical zoom.

The successor to iPhone XS Max is also tipped to have a 4,000mAh battery, which seems unlikely considering iPhone models have always packed a battery with smaller capacity and tend to deliver superior battery life via software optimization. Since the leaked renders show that the form factor is not changing, in any way, it is hard to believe that Apple will be able to pack such a big battery.

The leaks so far indicate that the 2019 iPhone model will have smaller notch than its predecessors and this is said to be achieved by using a new TrueDepth camera system design. Other alleged features include support for 15W wireless fast charging, which would be an upgrade from 7.5W wireless charging and a display with 90 to 120Hz refresh rate. The leak, though sketchy, might end up being right about the display with faster refresh rate.

The iPad Pro already uses a 120Hz ProMotion display, and Apple has been rumored to bring the same feature to iPhone for sometime now. The Weibo user has shared early iPhone information in the past as well but does not have a proven track record. This information, which has its merits, should be taken with a grain of salt and if Apple’s past record is anything to go by then there is a possibility that we might see new radical changes this year.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2019 12:08 PM IST

