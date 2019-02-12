2019 Apple iPhone lineup to retain lightning port, 5W USB-A charger: Report

Apple is reportedly working on multiple devices including the iPad mini 5, AirPods 2, AirPower Mat and the 2019 iPhone line-up. Just yesterday, we came across a rumor which stated that Apple won’t hike the prices of 2019 iPhone models, and now more details about the upcoming smartphones have surfaced.

According to a report on Japanese website Macotakara, Apple will retain the Lightning port connector on the upcoming iPhones. The report further states that Apple will bundle a slow 5W charger in the box, along with a USB Type-A to Lightning cable. Earlier reports hinted that Apple may switch to USB Type-C port while ditching its proprietary connector.

If Apple does include the 5W slow charger, it could get quite frustrating for users. When Apple switched to glass back and included wireless charging feature, the company did add all the required tech and hardware to enable fast charging.

However, it never bundled a fast charger in the retail box. At this point, it is unclear if the decision will allow the company to pass on the cost benefits to the users, but that is something that we will only know when the smartphones go official.

From what we have learned so far, Apple will announce three new iPhone models in 2019. These include the iPhone XR successor with an LCD display, dual cameras and improved hardware. The other two would be iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors, one of which will come with triple rear cameras. The next-gen iPhones will likely be announced in September, but no other details are available at the moment.