comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • 2019 Apple iPhone lineup to retain lightning port, 5W USB-A charger: Report
News

2019 Apple iPhone lineup to retain lightning port, 5W USB-A charger: Report

News

Well, if you were hoping to get a fast charger with the 2019 iPhones, you’re likely to be disappointed.

  • Published: February 12, 2019 4:52 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (15)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple is reportedly working on multiple devices including the iPad mini 5, AirPods 2, AirPower Mat and the 2019 iPhone line-up. Just yesterday, we came across a rumor which stated that Apple won’t hike the prices of 2019 iPhone models, and now more details about the upcoming smartphones have surfaced.

According to a report on Japanese website Macotakara, Apple will retain the Lightning port connector on the upcoming iPhones. The report further states that Apple will bundle a slow 5W charger in the box, along with a USB Type-A to Lightning cable. Earlier reports hinted that Apple may switch to USB Type-C port while ditching its proprietary connector.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

If Apple does include the 5W slow charger, it could get quite frustrating for users. When Apple switched to glass back and included wireless charging feature, the company did add all the required tech and hardware to enable fast charging.

iPhone shipments plunge 19.9% in China, Xiaomi tumbles 34.9%, Huawei grows 23.3%: IDC

Also Read

iPhone shipments plunge 19.9% in China, Xiaomi tumbles 34.9%, Huawei grows 23.3%: IDC

However, it never bundled a fast charger in the retail box. At this point, it is unclear if the decision will allow the company to pass on the cost benefits to the users, but that is something that we will only know when the smartphones go official.

Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up may not see a price hike: Rumor

Also Read

Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up may not see a price hike: Rumor

From what we have learned so far, Apple will announce three new iPhone models in 2019. These include the iPhone XR successor with an LCD display, dual cameras and improved hardware. The other two would be iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors, one of which will come with triple rear cameras. The next-gen iPhones will likely be announced in September, but no other details are available at the moment.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

109900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

99900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: February 12, 2019 4:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report

News

Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report
Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India; to go on sale tomorrow

News

Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India; to go on sale tomorrow
Apple may launch its rumored news subscription service in a launch event on March 25

News

Apple may launch its rumored news subscription service in a launch event on March 25
Apple's WWDC 2019 event dates reportedly set for June 3-7

News

Apple's WWDC 2019 event dates reportedly set for June 3-7
2019 Apple iPhone lineup to retain lightning port, 5W USB-A charger: Report

News

2019 Apple iPhone lineup to retain lightning port, 5W USB-A charger: Report

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too