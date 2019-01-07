Apple iPhone XI alleged renders leak and they look ugly

Apple’s next generation iPhones are not expected to launch till September 2019, but the renders of the device have already started appearing online. The successor to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max is expected to be called the iPhone XI series, and a leaked render shows Apple might borrow from Huawei’s design language by adopting a triple rear camera setup.

The render suggests that Apple will mainly stick with the design of existing iPhone lineup for the front, but the rear of the device could see major changes, including the much rumored triple rear camera setup. The render comes at a time when the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is struggling with declining sales for its flagship product, and is looking for ways to create increased demand for the iPhone lineup.

The render of 2019 iPhone posted by Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks shows only the back of the device. It says the company will launch three new iPhones this year as the successor to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max respectively. The leaked renders reveal a triple-camera setup placed in a square housing. The design seems to mimic that of Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which has a matrix-style triple camera setup but the cameras are the moved to the top-left corner. It shows that there will be a third camera placed between the two on the side while the LED flash component and a microphone will be above and below this camera module.

OnLeaks claims that this render is too early, and the final design might change since the device is still in its Engineering Validation (EVT) phase. One of the flaws with this render is the protrusion caused by the triple-camera module which does not quite bode with Apple’s design philosophy. While the existing iPhone lineup cannot sit flat on a surface, this seems to add too much weight to that, making for one ugly looking iPhone. Tipster Ice Universe claims that these leaked renders are accurate, and could undergo changes before official launch later this year.

As far as the triple rear camera setup is concerned, Apple is expected to add a 3D time-of-flight sensor for better mapping of depth to the 2019 iPhone lineup. Bloomberg reported that Apple has discussed using Sony’s 3D ToF sensor, which measures the time it takes for a laser to bounce off a subject to create a 3D map. The technology has already making its way to smartphones, and is widely believed to be cheaper and easier to mass produce than the TrueDepth camera system which relies on a dot projector to beam light and create a mathematical model for Face ID recognition.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands-On

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International, who has a proven track record of predicting Apple’s plans, claimed that Apple will not adopt 3D ToF tech any time soon. He believes Apple will stick with dual rear camera system since they are capable of “simulating and offering enough distance/depth information necessary for capturing photos.” These renders are too early to call as the most legitimate look at the 2019 lineup but if Apple goes ahead with this design then it would basically suggest the company has lost that touch of making innovative design.